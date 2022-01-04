ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka: Former world number one wins on return after four-month break

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan's Naomi Osaka made a winning comeback after four months out with victory in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set event. The reigning Australian Open champion, 24, took an indefinite break from tennis after a third round defeat at September's US Open. She was far from her...

www.bbc.co.uk

Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Returns to the Tennis Court in Bright Orange Nikes

Naomi Osaka has been wearing her shoe, the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka, in the bright orange colorway at the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. This tournament down under marks the Nike tennis star‘s return to the sport after a four-month break, which she announced back in September of 2021. Osaka came out triumphant in both matches, winning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as well as today. The four-time Grand Slam champion beat Alize Cornet of France Tuesday. Today she was victorious in her match against Belgium’s Marnya Zanevska. The 24-year-old Japanese athlete donned similar looks for both matches,...
TENNIS
Boston Globe

Naomi Osaka a winner in her return to tennis

Naomi Osaka is back in a place where she’s won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and she’s feeling good vibes after some time off trying to rediscover her love for the game. She opened her 2022 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday in one of the Summer Set of tournaments in Melbourne. Osaka was returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level match since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open in September. After that loss, Osaka said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.” She also took time off earlier last year, a mental health break that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match. She also sat out Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron during the opening ceremony. After her opening win in Melbourne, Osaka said she’d set herself one major goal for this year: to enjoy the game. “I’m the type of person that cared a little bit too much about the results and the rankings and I need to find a way to enjoy the game again because that’s the reason I played the game in the first place,” she said.
TENNIS
#Us Open
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s dad confirms Novak is isolated in a room with two police officers, unable to speak to anyone else

Novak Djokovic after receiving a medical exemption flew down to Melbourne. However, world No.1 was denied entry into Australia due to a visa mix-up. Djokovic was being questioned about his medical exemption by the border police for nearly 2 hours. According to Novak Djokovic’s dad, Novak is being isolated in a room with two police officers.
TENNIS
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS

