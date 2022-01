“They support me when it’s beneficial for them, never when it comes to my happiness.”. Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee has recently been the target of racially charged backlash on social media after making her relationship public. Once she and her boyfriend Jaylin Smith went Instagram official over the holidays, Lee received hateful comments under her Instagram post on December 26th captioned with a white heart. In the photo, Lee and Smith are seen hugging one another affectionately in black hoodies.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO