Economy

Tata Motors Drops After Brokerage Downgrades Rating to Sell; Top Loser in Nifty

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- A day after climbing over 3%, backed by strong sales figures reported for Dec 2021 and the quarter ending Dec 2021, shares of the auto major Tata Motors (NS: TAMO ) have dropped over 2% to Rs 487.3 at 12:03 pm on Tuesday. The auto stock has...

in.investing.com

ECONOMY

