Chris Sabin Discusses Challenging For ROH Title At Hard To Kill
By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
3 days ago
Chris Sabin did an interview with The Sportster’s Denise Salcedo to hype his ROH World Title matchup against Jonathan Gresham at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay per view. During it, he was asked about the possibility of...
Rick Steiner was in the building for Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil event to watch his son Bron Breakker defeat Tommaso Ciampa to capture the WWE NXT 2.0 World Championship. After WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air, Steiner came into the ring and celebrated...
Gail Kim made an appearance on the Fightful Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she was asked if other wrestlers have asked her permission to use the “Eat DeFeat” finishing move:. “Some people have and some people haven’t. Mia Yim did. I don’t really...
The legendary Rick Steiner watched from ringside as his son Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE NXT Title in the main event of tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event. As seen in the photos and videos below, Steiner cheered his son on throughout the match, and...
Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
On Saturday night on Day 1, Drew McIntyre faced Madcap Moss in a match that looked like a filler, even if it went on for several minutes, probably to plug the hole left by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar because the match was canceled due to Reigns testing positive for Covid-19.
Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
Bron Breakker spoke with Sporting News, and he discussed tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. In the main event, he will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Bron promises that fans will see a more polished version of himself in the ring. “I think we are going...
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to SmackDown following his positive COVID-19 test. WWE just announced that Reigns has been cleared and will be appearing for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was previously...
Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou has been tipped to knock out fellow heavyweights Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as he debates a switch to boxing.The UFC champion has had tension with the promotion, which could see him return to his boxing roots. Ngannou will defend his belt against interim title holder Cyril Gane in January, but his future beyond that is unclear.Podcaster and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Ngannou could sign with another MMA promotion, or fight boxers like Joshua, Fury and Wilder.“You could go test the free agency and sign a deal with Bellator...
WWE has officially changed Seth Rollins’ ring name. The new name on Rollins’ official WWE RAW roster page is now Seth “Freakin” Rollins. While Rollins has used “Freakin” for the last year or more, WWE started using the addition in their recap of Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, where Rollins worked the Fatal 5 Way main event with new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.
During an edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about the WWE Day 1 premium live event. Bully Ray explained why he didn’t like the WWE Champion Big E coming to the ring before Brock Lesnar:. “That is something that really pisses me off...
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rick Steiner spoke about his son Bron Breakker’s NXT title win during New Year’s Evil last night. He said that he hopes Bron is more successful than either Steiner Brother ever was. Here are highlights:. Bron on his family’s history in wrestling:...
The legendary Rick Steiner watched from ringside as his son Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE NXT Title in the main event of tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event. As seen in the photos and videos below, Steiner cheered his son on throughout the match, and...
Over the last few years fans have seen quite a few people get released from WWE, and back in November former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty requested to be released from the company. Scotty 2 Hotty had been working as a coach at the Performance Center, but during...
Canelo Alvarez has “heavyweight power” to be able to trouble Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division according to stablemate Frank Sanchez.The unbeaten Cuban dispatched Christian Hammer in Florida on New Year’s Day.And Sanchez has shared the ring with Canelo in sparring under the watchful eye of Eddy Reynoso.And after a surprise move by the Mexican superstar to step up to cruiserweight, with a WBC world title fight against Ilunga Makabu later this year, Sanchez has detailed how the undisputed super-middleweight champion could make waves in the sport’s premier division.“Look, I’ve sparred with Canelo,” Sanchez told DAZN....
Former WWE star and trainer Scott Garland aka Scotty 2 Hotty made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his recent departure from the company. Here are the highlights:. “I missed being in the ring, and I never said that I was retired. I took the job...
Francis Ngannou has countered Tyson Fury’s offer of a boxing match between the two heavyweights, inviting the “Gypsy King” into mixed martial arts.UFC champion Ngannou is set to defend his belt against interim title holder and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou this week named Fury as a dream opponent of his, and the WBC heavyweight champion responded by taking to Twitter on Thursday.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.Ngannou,...
Comments / 0