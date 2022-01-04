ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEAR AND 2 MONKS GET LOOSE-CHICAGO

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 3 days ago

Chicago, Jan. 3. —(AP)— a bear and two monkeys on the loose turned things upside down in the egg district for a time today. A practical Joker let the animals out of their truck while the owners were in a photographer’s studio. The...

