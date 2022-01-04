BEAR AND 2 MONKS GET LOOSE-CHICAGO

A rapper who went viral on TikTok last year after he filmed himself having a puppy thrown at him by a white woman has revealed that he adopted the unwanted pet. Glo Mula, who is known as @mulaflare on TikTok, shared a video of himself and his pet last week in which he asked his TikTok followers: “Remember [this] crackhead [that] threw a dog at me?” The dog was shown happily playing and obeying in the TikTok, and many users left comments including “She threw the dog into a better life” and “Dude I love this so much, the...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO