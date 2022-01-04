Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

It’s Tuesday Night and you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dark with the Tuesday Night Jones family. Brought to you by, JONES soda, not really. But it should be. Anyways tonight’s Dark actually looks pretty sweet. I’ve come to appreciate the purpose of these shows a lot more recently especially since they hit Orlando so Dark’s been a lot more enjoyable but this card looks sweet. We have Sammy Guevara, Hobbs, Cabana, Dante Martin, JD Drake, Pillman Jr, Tony Nese and more lined up for tonight. We also have some interesting unsigned names like Marina Shafir, Chandler Hopkins, and Ho Ho Lun set to appear. There are honestly too many names on this card i’m excited about so I hope we get a couple good matches ontop of the expect 6-8 squash matches on this 12 match show. Turns out this is in Jacksonville not Orlando Oh well.

