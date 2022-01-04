Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

A major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff took place yesterday as several longtime and surprising releases were made. As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier in the day and said due to NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. It was then revealed that William Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released. Finally, it was revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released.
