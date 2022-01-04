ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nokia And Tele2 Expand 5G Partnership In The Baltics

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Press Release

Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics

  • Nokia to supply 5G RAN solutions from its latest ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio to Tele2 in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania
  • The newly expanded deal marks twenty-five years of continuous cooperation with Tele2 in the region

4 January 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it is extending its partnership with Tele2 to deploy 5G RAN in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in a long-term deal. The deal will continue to build on the 25 years of strong and close cooperation between Nokia and Tele2 in the Baltic region. Nokia's 5G solutions will enable Tele2 to deliver connectivity and capacity benefits at ultra-low latencies to their customers as well as reduce complexity. Nokia is the incumbent and sole supplier in the deal.

Nokia will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio to modernize Tele2's nationwide radio network. The rollout will begin once Tele2 has acquired sufficient spectrum with auctions for both low and high band frequencies happening next year. Tele2 has previously acquired 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and the 700 MHz spectrum in Latvia. Nokia's AirScale RAN portfolio is designed for seamless, simple, and efficient 'plug-in' deployment and reduced power consumption. It covers all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.

Nokia has partnered with Tele2 on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network deployments in the Baltics since 1996.

Petras Masiulis, CEO Baltics at Tele2 , commented: "We now have a strong and reliable partner for our complete 5G rollout in the Baltics and together we will provide a major upgrade to the connectivity in each country, providing our customers with better speeds, reliability, and coverage. Nokia has been a great partner to us throughout previous generations of mobile technology and we look forward to continuing this partnership as we deploy the next generation of infrastructure in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, stated: "We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Tele2 in the Baltics and take great pride in being selected as their trusted 5G partner for this important deployment. Our best-in-class AirScale portfolio will deliver cutting-edge connectivity to their customers across multiple markets and I look forward to working closely with them on this project and beyond."

Resources

About NokiaAt Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:NokiaCommunicationsEmail: press.services@nokia.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Pax8 Agrees To Acquire Cloud Services Distributor TVG To Expand Into The Baltic Region

Continues Company’s Mission to Advance Digital Transformation Worldwide. Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, announced an agreement to acquire TVG, a leading cloud services and software distributor in northeastern Europe that continually strives to increase the quality of services, product portfolio, and knowledge offered to partners.
BUSINESS
blackbookmotorsport.com

F1 agrees Digital Catapult 5G development partnership

F1 to work with Digital Catapult, 5PRING and startups. Series to test emerging 5G technology over course of partnership. The Formula One global series has announced a partnership with digital technology non-profit organisation Digital Catapult to explore the use of 5G at motorsport events. As part of the deal, Formula...
SMALL BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

Nokia expands offering for the US with five new affordable handsets

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia's return to smartphones hasn't quite followed the path that many expected, with success found at the affordable end of the market rather than in the flagship space. With that in mind, Nokia has announced five new models for the US market, all of which come in at...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Ligado, Nokia Partner on 4G/5G Enterprise Private Networks

Ligado Networks and Nokia on Tuesday announced a commercial agreement to advance the industry-leading Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) enterprise private wireless networks solution with Ligado’s Band 24 nationwide licensed spectrum for deployment in the U.S. market. Nokia DAC is an application platform providing edge computing capabilities in addition...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tele2#5g#Radio Network#The Baltics Nokia#Airscale#Reefshark System On Chip
Computer Weekly

Nokia expands Ligado collaboration into 4G/LTE, private 5G and furthers Baltics 5G RAN

Nokia has announced two contract wins involving its 5G technology portfolio, striking an enterprise private networks market 5G partnership with mobile communications company Ligado Networks and extending its partnership with operator Tele2 in a long-term deal to deploy 5G RAN in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The commercial agreement with Ligado...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Better 5G Stock: Qualcomm vs. Nokia

Qualcomm’s 5G chipsets connect smartphones to the internet. Nokia’s telecommunications hardware and services enable wireless carriers to build those 5G networks. Both of these companies will profit from the expansion of the 5G market, but one is clearly a stronger all-around investment. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are...
BUSINESS
Twice

Bluesound Professional Announces New Distribution Partner and Expands Network in European Baltic States

TORONTO, CANADA December 15, 2021 – Bluesound Professional, the premium distributed audio ecosystem for commercial spaces, today announced the exciting addition of a distribution partner serving European Baltic States further expanding their global distribution. The new distribution partner, Audiotonas, is the regional distributor serving Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. “We...
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Verizon sets a C-Band 5G deadline: Why that’s a big deal

High-speed 5G connectivity is about to roll out in the US in a major way, making it possible for far more consumers to access the faster data speeds increasingly supported by new devices. The White House has announced a major agreement between government agencies and the two largest carriers in the US, Verizon and AT&T, that should work in everyone’s … Continue reading
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Tencent Keeps Selling Parts of its Portfolio

Tencent Holdings (TCTZF) , the video game maker and operator of Chinese mega-app WeChat, continues to rationalize its investment portfolio, with the sale of a portion stake in Singapore-based game maker and e-commerce operator Sea Ltd. (SE) - Get Sea Ltd. (Singapore) Report. The move comes at a time when...
BUSINESS
mactrast.com

Verizon to Expand 5G Ultra-Wideband to 1,700 Cities in January

Verizon on Tuesday announced plans to expand its 5G Ultra-Wideband technology to 100+ million people across 1,700 cities in the United States. The provider says it will offer 5G speeds that can hit up to one gigabit per second. “This massive launch will put incredible speeds, reliability, and security in...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Google Cloud says it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Papa Johns Announces Historic Development Deal With FountainVest Partners To Open Over 1,350 New Stores In China

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report ("Papa Johns") today announced a partnership with FountainVest Partners, one of Asia's leading independent private equity firms, to open more than 1,350 new stores across South China by 2040. The franchisee development agreement, the biggest in Papa Johns history and the largest master franchise deal announced in the pizza industry in recent years, is expected to greatly expand the Company's footprint in China, one of the world's fastest-growing pizza delivery markets.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NEXTYPE Lists NT Token On Huobi Global, Supporting Mission To Expand Blockchain Gaming's Global Reach

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTYPE, an integrated blockchain game distribution platform, announced that it has listed its NT token on Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. As a blockchain game-integrated distribution platform, NEXTYPE focuses on providing more high-quality blockchain games to users and bringing players an enjoyable, money-making gaming experience.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

XP Inc. And Banco Modal Join Forces To Accelerate Disruption In The Brazilian Financial Industry

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the signing of a binding agreement (" Binding Agreement") to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal S.A. (B3: MODL11) (" Banco Modal"), which will be paid with up to 19.5 million newly issued XP Inc. Class A shares or Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR), implying a premium of 35% over Banco Modal's last thirty days average price¹.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

In The "Post-4-Trillion" Era, Suzhou Accelerates The Construction Of Industrial Innovation Clusters In Digital Economy Era

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "first meeting of the New Year" was held in Suzhou, China on January 5, announcing that the regional GDP of 2.2 trillion yuan was expected to be completed by 2021. The gross industrial output value has historically reached the milestone of 4 trillion yuan. "4 trillion" is a figure in a leading position at home and even in the world.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Insights On The Vacuum Interrupter Global Market To 2026 - Featuring ABB, Eaton And Mitsubishi Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Interrupter Market Research Report by Contact Structure, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Vacuum Interrupter Market size was estimated at USD 2,699.80 million in 2020,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Battery Leaders Voltaiq, Batemo And Energy Assurance Release First Independent Battery Index

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaiq, Batemo and Energy Assurance, have released a comprehensive battery benchmarking index that provides data-backed insights into cell performance needed to evaluate and select the optimal batteries in aviation, aerospace, electric vehicle, industrial, medical, power tools, and stationary. As the battery industry rapidly expands, device makers are struggling to rapidly qualify new chemistries and cell suppliers in order to maintain a competitive performance advantage.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

When will Samsung’s S22 ultra be released in the UK?

As sure as day follows night, the early months of the year see the unveiling of a new flagship Galaxy smartphone from Samsung. For 2022 this is expected to be the Galaxy S22, which comes a year after the Galaxy S21.As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning groundbreaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to the processors and camera units. As ever, the phones are...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy