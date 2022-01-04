ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FEEDBACK | Khashoggi hypocrisy stains Sengenberger, Saudis

coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: “Saudi Arabia presents fresh opportunities,” Dec. 8. How is it that the murder and butchery of fellow journalist Jamal Khashoggi slipped the attention of Colorado Politics columnist Jimmy Sengenberger in his...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkey's president to stop bringing up the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he's meeting with MBS, The Wall Street Journal reported. Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. MBS reportedly wants Erdogan to stop mentioning Khashoggi's murder. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to...
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Khashoggi Assassins Living Their Best Lives With ‘Seven-Star Accommodation’ in Riyadh: Report

Three of the men convicted of being part of the government death squad that in 2018 murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are living “in seven-star accommodation” at a Riyadh compound, according to intelligence sources cited by The Guardian. Salah al-Tubaigy, the forensic scientist accused of dismembering Khashoggi with a bone saw, was seen inside the government-run facility, as were Khashoggi body double Mustafa al-Madani and alleged operation leader Mansour Abahussein. The Saudi government sentenced the killers to life in prison, with some members of the hit team receiving death sentences. However, two eyewitnesses quoted by the Guardian say Tubaigy, Madani, and Abahussein continue to work as normal, staying in luxurious villas run by Saudi Arabia’s State Security agency. They reportedly receive family members in between visits to the on-site gym, and caterers and gardeners “frequently attend the compound,” according to the outlet.
SAUDI ARABIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
ZDNet

NSO spyware used to hack Polish politicians, Khashoggi's wife, others

Spyware from Israeli tech company NSO Group has been implicated in the hack of a leading opposition politician in Poland and several others, according to University of Toronto nonprofit Citizen Lab. In partnership with the Associated Press, Citizen Lab revealed on Thursday that Polish Senator Krzysztof Brejza was hacked using...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Saudi Arabian#Yemen#American#Saudi Air Force#Non Muslims
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Saudi Arabia
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Navy Times

Why the US should fight Russia, China in the ‘gray zone’

WASHINGTON ― China has achieved a military buildup in the South China Sea, stole billions of dollars worth of American intellectual property and is launching ongoing cyberattacks, while Russia interfered in U.S. elections, used masked “little green men” in Ukraine, and actively promotes mis- and disinformation. Now...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy