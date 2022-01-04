Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH FRIDAY WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON Heavy precipitation over the past few weeks has increased soil moisture to saturated levels across western Washington as the snow has melted and rain has fallen. Heavy rainfall with an additional 1 to 3 inches is expected through Friday In addition, lowland snow melt over the last several days has been very efficient at saturating the soil. Snow melt from leftover snow on the ground will exacerbate the situation. This amount of rain and snow melt will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides - much more so than would show in the typical values in the indices. A few landslides have been reported in the last few days in western Washington and more landslides are possible. Areas above 3000 feet in elevation will see mostly snow and not be affected. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO