ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-05 04:33:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches for Lookout Pass, 4 to 8 inches Trout Creek to Heron, and 1 to 3 inches across valley locations. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch across valleys. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH FRIDAY WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON Heavy precipitation over the past few weeks has increased soil moisture to saturated levels across western Washington as the snow has melted and rain has fallen. Heavy rainfall with an additional 1 to 3 inches is expected through Friday In addition, lowland snow melt over the last several days has been very efficient at saturating the soil. Snow melt from leftover snow on the ground will exacerbate the situation. This amount of rain and snow melt will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides - much more so than would show in the typical values in the indices. A few landslides have been reported in the last few days in western Washington and more landslides are possible. Areas above 3000 feet in elevation will see mostly snow and not be affected. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo in southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#San Juan#Beaches#Culebra#Mayaguez#Vicinity North Central#04 33 00 Atlantic
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada in western Puerto Rico, as well as beaches across the north coast of Vieques, north and west coast of Saint Thomas, north coast of Saint John, and east coast of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo in southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada in western Puerto Rico, as well as beaches across the north coast of Vieques, north and west coast of Saint Thomas, north coast of Saint John, and east coast of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Friday Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo in southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada in western Puerto Rico, as well as beaches across the north coast of Vieques, north and west coast of Saint Thomas, north coast of Saint John, and east coast of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING The combination of cold, arctic air and winds of 10-15 mph will produce subzero wind chills. Wind chill values may drop as low as -5 to -10 degrees in portions of eastern Indiana and southwest Ohio. The subzero wind chills will linger through the morning. Be sure to dress in extra layers and try to limit any skin exposure and time outdoors.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA County. In West Virginia, Morgan and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST THIS EVENING The threat has ended.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Cumberland County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for the morning commute. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause areas of drifting snow.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Dutchess County NY, Berkshire County MA, and Litchfield County CT. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy