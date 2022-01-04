ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-05 16:04:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches for Lookout Pass, 4 to 8 inches Trout Creek to Heron, and 1 to 3 inches across valley locations. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch across valleys. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo in southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 16:19:00 Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fresh to strong trade winds, east-northeast swell and secondary north swell will keep surf elevated along east facing reefs through at least Saturday noon.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by midday Friday. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Through Friday night * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is continues to rise and should crest around 14 feet between 2-4am Friday. The river should then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 16:19:00 Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fresh to strong trade winds, east-northeast swell and secondary north swell will keep surf elevated along east facing reefs through at least Saturday noon.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo in southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a half mile. This lake effect snow band is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 108 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was near Watertown. The lake effect snow band was nearly stationary. The band will gradually weaken during the early morning hours, and will gradually move closer to the immediate shoreline of Lake Ontario. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Black River, Smithville, Rodman, Brownville, Chaumont, Evans Mills, Deferiet, Ellisburg and Three Mile Bay. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 41 and 48. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA County. In West Virginia, Morgan and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:50:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lewis .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 12:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Onshore winds have been slower to increase along the coast than expected, but should continue to strengthen this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. As such, we will maintain the high risk of rip currents through the remainder of the afternoon.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Northerly winds behind the cold front will cause beach surf conditions to improve yielding a decreasing rip current risk.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clermont, Highland, Hocking, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clermont; Highland; Hocking; Ross LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Light accumulating snow, mainly an inch or less, is expected this afternoon through early evening. Cold ground temperatures will allow for accumulation on untreated surfaces and roadways. Slick conditions and snow covered roads will be possible through early evening, even with light amounts. Commuters should prepare for longer than normal travel times, and are urged to slow down and increase following distance. Slippery spots should be expected to linger even after the snow ends, especially on secondary and lesser traveled roads.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

Community Policy