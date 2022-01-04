ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cunningham, Pistons square off against the Hornets

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Pistons (6-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action.

The Hornets are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 116.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 46.8%.

The Pistons are 5-17 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit gives up 110.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 105.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Derrick Walton Jr.: out (not with team), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Hornets final score: Hot shooting Hornets dismantle Pistons, 140-111

The Detroit Pistons entered North Carolina with their sights set on breaking a 13-game losing streak that dates back to opening night of the 2017-18 season. Well, after keeping within striking distance of a victory for three quarters, Kelly Oubre Jr. and the hot-shooting Charlotte Hornets would blow out the visiting Detroit Pistons. Oubre Jr’s career-high 8 triples, 7 of which were in the final term, played a major part in the Hornet’s 29 point victory.
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
firstsportz.com

“I was worried about him dunking on me”- Shaquille O’Neal explains how he was “terrified” of Michael Jordan when he first faced the Bulls in 1993

Shaquille O’Neal is no doubt one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen. His complete dominance on both sides of the basketball court is impeccable and unmatched by any other player over the years. Always carrying the role of “big man” for his team and defending inside the box and at the rim, doing what he does on the offensive side as well, was altogether a complete assassination of his opponents. He was feared unlike anyone due to his extraordinary skill set and of course, his massive size on the court.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
fadeawayworld.net

Dirk Nowitzki Roasted His Father In Law During His Jersey Retirement: "Thanks For Coming All The Way From Sweden, But What I Appreciate Most About You Is Your Daughter."

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks organization. Nowitzki stayed with the franchise for his entire career, through all the ups and downs. And in 2011, Nowitzki won the franchise their one and only NBA championship, defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
