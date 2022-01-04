Cunningham, Pistons square off against the Hornets

Detroit Pistons (6-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action.

The Hornets are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 116.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 46.8%.

The Pistons are 5-17 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit gives up 110.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 105.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Derrick Walton Jr.: out (not with team), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.