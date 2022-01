Toulouse ZAC Saint-Martin Residential Complex / Aldric Beckmann Architectes. Manufacturers: Rieder Group, Derbigum, Warema, Arval, Kline, Metal Depoloye, Velux, Vitral. Text description provided by the architects. The project’s location, as a gate to the future Ramassiers neighborhood to come, and in between two landscaped spaces, is the foundation of the design thinking process. If architecture is the art of playing with the constraints, then this block is a smart composition of nowadays’ stakes. Our goal is to create a landscaped object that is cohesive with the surrounding greenery, as well as existing patterns and the Concerted Urban Development Zone as a whole. A preexisting dovecote has been preserved and entirely revamped, so that common spaces can be developed around this. It can work as a central link to a particular historical memory.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO