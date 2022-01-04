ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass Hypnosis Screenings Planned for 2022 Göteborg Film Festival

By John Hopewell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving isolated a film enthusiast on a North Sea lighthouse island in 2021, this year’s Göteborg Film Festival, Scandinavia’s biggest movie-tv event, looks set to stage another bold metaphor for film...

Time Out Global

A film that screens in one theater at a time returns to Chicago

Looking to kick off the new year with a singular cinematic experience? (No, we're not talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home.) Beginning on December 31, Chicagoans will have a chance to see director Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria—a film that, according to its distributor Neon, is "exclusively playing no more than one theater at any given time."
CHICAGO, IL
beverlypress.com

Cartoons will animate the silver screen during festival

The Alex Film Society is presenting the 10th Annual Greatest Cartoon Ever Film Festival on Dec. 26. At 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., guests are invited to the Alex Theatre, located at 216 N. Brand Blvd., where cartoon lovers can watch Bugs Bunny, Superman and Betty Boop on the silver screen.
MOVIES
mprnews.org

MSP Film Society will now program 5 screens

The St Anthony Main Theater in Minneapolis is set to begin a new life as 'MSP Film at The Main.' MSP Film Society, the organization behind the annual Minneapolis St Paul International Film Festival is taking over the five-screen complex. The organization has programmed one screen in the theater since...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Isabella Rossellini
Tilda Swinton
Matt Dillon
Shirin Neshat
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Screendaily

Team Screen’s best films of 2021

Films returned with a flourish in 2021, and the Screen editorial team has enjoyed a range of festival and cinema releases. Here are the top five feature films plus one favourite scene for the editorial team and key contributors. Scroll down for the overall top five. In order to be...
MOVIES
Variety

Capri Hollywood Film Festival Navigates Omicron Variant While Expanding Festivities

For its upcoming 26th edition the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscar hopefuls and establishing a creative and business bridgehead between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities, is countering the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond the “blue island” off the coast of Naples. For sanitary safety reasons, the small picturesque town of Sorrento, overlooking the bay of Naples, will become the main hub where guests, most of whom this year will be flying from Europe for the Dec. 26-Jan. 2 shindig, will congregate. Expected international attendees include directors Michael Radford and Terry Gilliam, who are fest...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Palm Springs Film Festival Canceled for 2022

After announcing the cancellation of the Palm Springs Film Awards last week, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced Wednesday that the entire film festival would not take place in 2022. Here is the statement from the festival:. More from Variety. “Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the...
MOVIES
Raindance

Behold! The Blue Planet Sci-Fi Film Festival

Blue Planet Sci-fi Film Festival is the first sci-fi film festival in China. Out of nowhere, and with the pandemic, BPSFFF has become an industry leader. Not just for the high quality films they have shown, but for their industry forum. Since the first session in November 2019, Blue Planet...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Venice Silver Lion#Danish
Park Record

Park City Film programs January screenings prior to the Sundance Film Festival

Park City Film will use the first three weeks of 2022 as a primer for the Sundance Film Festival. The local art-house cinema nonprofit is looking forward to starting the new year off with four films that address loss, celebrate family and examine the discrepancies and effects of modern-day finances on women, said Executive Director Katharine Wang.
PARK CITY, UT
27east.com

Film Screening At The Parrish Explores The Impact of Marcel Duchamp

On Friday, January 7, at 6 p.m., the Parrish Art Museum will present a screening of “Marcel Duchamp: The Art of the Possible,” a 2019 documentary by director Matthew Taylor, onsite at the Lichtenstein Theater. The film explores the life, philosophy and impact of one of the most influential early 20th century modernists. Transcending the biopic genre, “The Art of the Possible” reveals how Duchamp (1887–1968) changed the public’s consciousness and understanding of aesthetics, art and culture through his forward-thinking ideas and philosophy.
MOVIES
newjerseystage.com

"Deerwoods Deathtrap" to Screen at Sundance Film Festival

(PARK CITY, UT) -- Memories can become muddled over time and they certainly have for Jack and Betty. In 1971 they were hit by a train while on a trip to Cape May and survived. 50 years later they return to the "scene of the crime" to discuss what happened that fateful September morning. Shot entirely on Kodak Super 8 film, "Deerwoods Deathtrap" by director James P. Gannon is a short film that explores the deadly accident and the conflicting memories surrounding it.
PARK CITY, UT
Movies
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sundance Film Festival Scraps in-Person Plans

The organizers of the Sundance Film Festival announced Wednesday that this year’s in-person plans have been canceled as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. "We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams have spent a year planning...
TRAVEL
Boulder Clarion

The return of the virtual Sundance Film Festival

For the second year in a row, the Sundance Film Festival returns to Colorado. Well, to anyone with an internet connection and a movie ticket, really, because Sundance ’22 (January 20-30) is once again rolling out the virtual red carpet with 82 features from 28 countries for moviegoers far and wide to discover.
MOVIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival sets 2022 dates

The 22nd annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will open Feb.16-27 in select Atlanta area theaters. The 12-day festival will feature 40 feature films and 15 short films from around the world, according to a press release. The festival will also unveil a new shorts program, releasing a new free short film on each Wednesday leading […] The post Atlanta Jewish Film Festival sets 2022 dates appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

Rotterdam Film Festival Unveils Big Screen, Tiger Competition Lineups

Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s “Assault” and “Kung Fu Zohra” from Mabrouk El Mechri are among the lineup at International Film Festival Rotterdam’s (IFFR) 51st edition. The films were among 10 features selected for the Big Screen competition, which aims to bridge the gap between popular, classic and arthouse cinema.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Movie Stanley Kubrick Never Wanted Anyone To See

It's hard not to be a completist when it comes to the films of Stanley Kubrick. The famed director of "A Clockwork Orange" and "2001: A Space Odyssey" inspires a special kind of fandom, even two decades after his death. Once you've seen one awe-inspiring Kubrick film, you have to see them all, because no two are alike and each seems to demonstrate a different element of the filmmaker's mastery over his craft. So how are we meant to handle a movie the director never wanted us to see?
MOVIES

