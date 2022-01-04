ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing in action: this season’s most overlooked movie performances

By Guy Lodge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs awards season heats up, there are a number of deserving performers who haven’t been making the cut. With the most recent Oscar ceremony having taken place abnormally late in April, it...

Parade

The 16 Best, Most Exciting Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Seeking explosive and thrilling entertainment from the comfort of home in the new year? Here’s some good news: Right now, Netflix is host to a virtual library of heart-pounding action films from around the world! We want to help you make your next selection to stream at home, so we’ve selected the best.
MOVIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
energy941.com

The Most Anticipated Movie of 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-anticipated movie of 2022, according to a new survey by Fandango. More than 6,000 moviegoers put the upcoming superhero sequel in the top spot, followed by the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) at No. 2 and The Batman (starring Robert Pattinson) at No. 3.
MOVIES
Morning Journal

Clooney-directed ‘The Tender Bar’ elevated by Affleck’s performance | Movie review

It’s not that everything George Clooney touches turns to gold. However, since 1997’s ill-fated “Batman & Robin,” the actor has prioritized a good script over all else when choosing a project. That has led to a number of leading-man turns that, if not huge hits, more often were well-regarded than panned. Plus, Clooney’s acting resume has become impressively eclectic.
MOVIES
Collider

Christopher Nolan’s Most Overlooked Movie is His Best Character Drama

Christopher Nolan is one of the most widely-acclaimed and respected directors working today and is virtually the only director now who will be given top-dollar studio funding for a completely original story idea. This seems to be because Nolan has proven time and again that regardless of the story type he is working with, he has a distinctive style that captures audiences’ imaginations by his ability to create top-flight action sequences and summer blockbuster fare that both entertains and fascinates, working with mind-bending ideas about space, time, and dreams that leaves viewers thinking about the film long after it has ended. This is true from his early lower-budget work in Memento and Insomnia to his later high-octane offerings like Inception and Tenet. No matter the type of film he makes, audiences will come to see it because they know they are in for an engrossing story.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Movie Stanley Kubrick Never Wanted Anyone To See

It's hard not to be a completist when it comes to the films of Stanley Kubrick. The famed director of "A Clockwork Orange" and "2001: A Space Odyssey" inspires a special kind of fandom, even two decades after his death. Once you've seen one awe-inspiring Kubrick film, you have to see them all, because no two are alike and each seems to demonstrate a different element of the filmmaker's mastery over his craft. So how are we meant to handle a movie the director never wanted us to see?
MOVIES
imdb.com

Golden Globes 2022 will have no stars, red carpet or TV show

Diversity and ethics scandals leave the ceremony without a network broadcaster, or famous faces to broadcast, after a film industry boycott. The annual Golden Globes ceremony has been unable to find a broadcasting partner or any celebrities willing to present or collect its awards after a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal, resulting in a pared-down event with the emphasis on philanthropy.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

MXDWN Movies Best Performances of 2021

At the end of 2020, there were a few performances that were strong, though 2021 did blow 2020 out of the water. This year was filled with a plethora of wonderful performances. As audiences look back on the year, it was quite the fantastic year for movies. For our thoughts on the best films of 2021, check out our list here.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Wes Anderson’s Next Film Is ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ With Benedict Cumberbatch For Netflix

Cinematographer Robert Yeoman wasn’t kidding when he said Wes Anderson was heading to England to shoot yet another film—his second production shot within the span of six months— because tonight, we have details on that film. According to Baz Bamigboye, one of the few certifiably reliable (and airtight) reporters at the otherwise often-dubious UK Daily Mail, who has been spot-on for a decade-plus, Wes Anderson’s next film is a Roald Dahl adaptation for Netflix starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Iconic Cars in Movies

Movies are memorable for many reasons. They may include an engrossing plot like the film noir “Chinatown,” a gripping direction such as that of Alfred Hitchcock in “Psycho,” a tour de force acting performance such as that of Paul Scofield’s in “A Man for All Seasons,” or sweeping music scores to epics like the one […]
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Renfield’: Adrian Martinez Boards Universal Monster Movie From Director Chris McKay

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus) has signed on to star alongside Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz in Renfield, the monster movie that Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) is directing for Universal Pictures. The film based on an original story outline from The Walking Dead and Invincible’s Robert Kirkman centers on Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula’s (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Marvel Sequel Chosen As 2022’s Most Anticipated Movie By Fandango Users

There are as many upcoming Marvel projects as there are dimensions in the multiverse. With new releases set for 2022 like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, fans are sure to be flocking to movie theaters around the world. According to Fandango users, however, there’s one Marvel film that has beat out its competition to become the most anticipated movie of 2022.
MOVIES

