Birmingham, AL

John Kemp settling into role as CEO of Lakeshore Foundation

By Stephanie Rebman
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 3 days ago
The new leader is getting to know...

Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Neighborhood Management, Prosper, Urban Impact, Knight Eady and more

The city of Columbiana has received $135,000 from the state to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park. UAB’s School of Engineering is guaranteeing internships for incoming students starting this fall semester. Eligible students must participate in the SOE Career Readiness Program during their first four semesters at UAB – a new initiative launched this fall by the SOE Office of Career Services. Students will have opportunities for hands-on training and experiential learning. Students who complete the Career Readiness Program will receive certificates granting them eligibility for a guaranteed internship. Companies where students can intern and co-op are Altec, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, BioHorizons, Brasfield & Gorrie, Honda, Fluid Solutions, LBYD, Medtronic, Mercedes, Southern Company/Alabama Power among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Resource Fiber LLC

Birmingham area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 31, 2021. Year to date through December 31, 2021, the court recorded 10 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -64 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

2021 BBJ CFO Awards: Hafiz Chandiwala, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc.

How do you view the role of the CFO? The role of CFO has evolved over my career, but it has always been that of a strategic business advisor. How has Covid-19 changed the dynamics of the CFO role due to new challenges companies are facing? The CFO has to work more closely and strategically with human resources to ensure employee safety and minimize risk, as well as provide support to the supply chain team as they focus on business continuity and adequate material supply.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Business Journal

Techstars cohort member relocating to Birmingham, secures deal with Alabama Power

A company that participated in Techstars has secured a major deal with a local entity and will be relocating to Birmingham. HData, formerly located in Joliet, Illinois, is a company that delivers compliance for the energy sector and beyond. Its mission is to digitize the interface between the public and private sectors. The company’s platform allows electric utilities, gas utilities and oil pipelines to automate compliance with federal reporting requirements and delivers business intelligence to those respective customers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Charity#Lakeshore Foundation
Birmingham Business Journal

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United breaks ground on Louisiana expansion

Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. has broken ground on a $42 million expansion in Louisiana. The company is building out its Baton Rouge campus, expanding and improving the existing warehouse and optimizing its distribution operations. The company will add 120,000 square feet to the warehouse and install new equipment and technology at the site.
LOUISIANA STATE
Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Hibbett, TechBirmingham, Buffalo Rock, Baumhower’s and more

One hundred and sixty-five Alabama arts organizations were awarded grants totaling $3,667,300 by the Council on the Arts. Jefferson County agencies receiving funds include Alabama Conference of Theatre, Alabama Dance Council Inc., Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame inc., Alabama Symphonic Association Inc., Alabama Woodturners Association Inc., Bib & Tucker Sew-Op, Birmingham Art Music Alliance, Birmingham Boys Choir Foundation, Birmingham Children’s Theatre, Birmingham Museum of Art, Birmingham Sunrise Rotary Club, Children’s Dance Foundation, Desert Island Supply Co., Exposure Community Development Corp., Friends of the Birmingham Public Library, GirlSpring Inc., Metropolitan Arts Center dba Virginia Samford Theatre, Opera Birmingham Inc., Paperworkers Local, Penny Foundation, Red Mountain Theatre, Sanspointe Dance Company, Sidewalk Film Center & Cinema, Sloss Furnaces Foundation, Space One Eleven, State of Alabama Ballet Inc., Steel City Mens Chorus, University of Alabama at Birmingham - Visual and Performing Arts, Ursula Smith Dance Inc. and Vinegar.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Report details areas to boost innovation in Alabama

The Alabama Innovation Commission, a platform for innovators to engage policymakers, exchange ideas and identify policies that can promote innovation further in the state, has produced a report to boost innovation and entrepreneurship in the state. The commission and its advisory council were established in July 2020 with a charge...
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham Business Journal

Executive Search Firms in Birmingham

Information was obtained from company representatives, BBJ records and company websites. Information on the List could not be independently verified by the BBJ. In some cases, numbers of offices reflect estimates on company websites and may have changed. Only firms with available data were listed. In case of ties, firms are listed by number of local employees.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Employment Agencies in Birmingham

Information was obtained from company representatives, BBJ records and company websites. Information on the List could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Local figures refer to metro Birmingham counties. W-2 numbers do not reflect duplicate filings for the same individuals. In some cases, numbers of offices reflect estimates on company websites and may have changed. Only those that responded to our inquiries or those with available data were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: RH Industries LLC

Birmingham area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 3, 2021. Year to date through December 3, 2021, the court recorded 9 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -68 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Birmingham, AL
