ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hours after the council voted not to renew Anne Arundel county’s indoor mask mandate, County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman issued a masking mandate for both indoor and outdoor public areas where distancing isn’t possible, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Friday. The new mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday until Jan. 31. Earlier Friday the council voted not to extend Pittman’s countywide mask mandate, which ended at noon. The council voted 4 to 3 to extend the mandate, but the extension needed a supermajority to pass. Four Democrats voted for extending the mandate, and three Republicans...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO