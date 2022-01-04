ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Betty White's repose

By Editorials
Union Leader
 3 days ago

To the Editor: Betty White’s death feels like a nasty sucker punch to a rough year that has already had us down on one knee. Betty was a national treasure that we all adored. Can you name anyone who hated her? She made us laugh and smile. We admired her wit...

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Did Betty White Die of Complications From the COVID-19 Booster?

Just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday, actress Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home," the Golden Girls' agent told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Shortly after her death was announced, social media rumors arose that Betty White had actually died due to causes related to receiving a COVID-19 booster.
Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Betty White's 'Parakeet' Cadillac Seville is an American classic

Legendary American actress Betty White had a thing for American cars. The late star owned several Cadillacs during her life, including a particularly colorful one she nicknamed "Parakeet." The Seamist Green 1977 Seville was a surprise gift from her husband Allen Ludden that she drove for a quarter-century. The loaded...
New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin

Wis. (WBAY) - Legendary actress and animal advocate Betty White has a lasting connection to Wisconsin. She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. White’s late husband, Allen Ludden, is buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, which is about 50 miles southwest of Madison.
Betty White’s Hollywood Career In Photos — Gallery

Betty White’s acting career spanned decades. With her memorable starring roles in sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland — along with scores of others — she captured the love and respect of audiences worldwide. Click on the image above to launch a photo gallery highlighting the most iconic roles of the Golden Girl who died Thursday at 99. White launched her career in daytime talk shows and played bit parts on hit shows like Blondie (based on the comic strip) and This Is Your FBI. She produced (under her Bandy Productions banner)...
Betty White’s last word has been revealed and people are tearing up

The iconic, trailblazing actress Betty White died this week - and her last word has left people tearing up.After working together on The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family in the 1970s and 1980s, Vicky Lawrence, a friend of White’s, chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship with White and their last interaction.“I hadn’t been able to reach her lately… I knew she was not well, and this was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her,” Lawrence told the outlet.She continued: “I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f****** hard to watch the people you love...
Reliving Betty White’s Best And Funniest Moments

Talk about a rough way to round out 2021. This week, we lost two American icons in John Madden, and now Betty White, who passed away only weeks before her 100th birthday. Betty White is arguably the most recognizable/likeable celebrity personality this country has ever seen, and her positivity was constantly contagious.
