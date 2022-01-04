ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Keep your lights up to honor healthcare workers

By Editorials
Union Leader
 3 days ago

Keep your lights up to honor our NH healthcare workers....

www.unionleader.com

Let's do it! Let's keep our Christmas lights up and show our support for our healthcare heroes in New Hampshire and beyond. Frontline healthcare officials along with our first responders are in deep again and burning out fast, if not already there. In fact, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to Foster's Daily Democrat, strangling hospital resources as the Delta and Omicron variants sweep through New Hampshire.
As news of the Omicron reaching its peak in coming weeks spread, officials in the United States are worried that the healthcare sector might face a shortage of workers. The CDC has recommended a 10-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive for the Covid-19, regardless of their vaccination status. However, health officials in the country are now planning to trim this isolation period for asymptomatic workers.
