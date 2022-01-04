Letter: Keep your lights up to honor healthcare workers

ST. LOUIS — The open sign shines brightly at Total Access Urgent Care where their Creve Coeur locations have seen crowds of COVID patients for almost two years, but as they prepare for another spike leaders warn they're stretched thin with no more strategies to recruit staff. "Yeah, we...
Nurse Katie Sefton never thought Covid-19 could get this bad — and certainly not this late in the pandemic. “I was really hoping that we’d (all) get vaccinated and things would be back to normal,” said Sefton, an assistant manager at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. But...
Let's do it! Let's keep our Christmas lights up and show our support for our healthcare heroes in New Hampshire and beyond. Frontline healthcare officials along with our first responders are in deep again and burning out fast, if not already there. In fact, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to Foster's Daily Democrat, strangling hospital resources as the Delta and Omicron variants sweep through New Hampshire.
As news of the Omicron reaching its peak in coming weeks spread, officials in the United States are worried that the healthcare sector might face a shortage of workers. The CDC has recommended a 10-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive for the Covid-19, regardless of their vaccination status. However, health officials in the country are now planning to trim this isolation period for asymptomatic workers.
Doctors and nurses caring for an overwhelming number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients during a pandemic describe two kinds of emotional distress. The pain of watching someone die who – had they been vaccinated – would have lived. And turning away other patients suffering their own serious illnesses because COVID-19 patients are filling their hospitals. They […]
While the pandemic has stretched on for the last two years, other public health issues have been pushed to the periphery. However, a new California measure aims to help stem the tide of one public health crisis – sexually transmitted diseases.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As you start to clean up from the holidays, consider leaving your holiday lights up a little bit longer. This year, a Virginia Health System is asking people to show support for health care workers. It’s part of HCA Virginia’s statewide campaign, “Keep Your Lights Up...
