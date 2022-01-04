Letter: Keep your lights up to honor healthcare workers

Let's do it! Let's keep our Christmas lights up and show our support for our healthcare heroes in New Hampshire and beyond. Frontline healthcare officials along with our first responders are in deep again and burning out fast, if not already there. In fact, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to Foster's Daily Democrat, strangling hospital resources as the Delta and Omicron variants sweep through New Hampshire.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO