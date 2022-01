Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Inc. has named Steve Browne as chief people officer and Suzie Pfeiffer as chief financial officer, according to a company press release. Browne has been with LaRosa's for 15 years, starting as executive director of human resources, and promoted to vice president of HR in 2018. As chief people officer, he will foster a people-first culture, with a focus on organizational design, development and oversight of all HR functions. Prior to his roles at LaRosa's, Browne was director of HR at CDS Associates, a civil engineering firm.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO