Andy Murray beaten by Facundo Bagnis after error-strewn display in Melbourne

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

Andy Murray endured a frustrating start to the new year as he was beaten by world number 76 Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Series.

The 34-year-old produced an error-strewn display as he fell 6-3 5-7 6-3 to Bagnis, leaving him plenty of work to do ahead of this month’s Australian Open.

Murray had harboured hopes of making a competitive start to 2022 after reaching the final of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December, where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.

But those hopes largely evaporated in a disappointing display which left the Scot slamming his racket into his bench in frustration midway through the deciding set.

Bagnis, who has never gone beyond the third round of a grand slam tournament, took the first set but Murray responded well with a dominant second to level matters.

However, Murray was afflicted by a poor ball toss and dreadful second-serve percentage, enabling Bagnis to grab the crucial break in the fifth game of the final set before serving out to take the match.

Murray has accepted a wild-card into the Australian Open, two years after indicating his appearance in Melbourne was likely to be his last due to impending hip surgery.

The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

