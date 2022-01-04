ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2Wss_0dcAwcwm00

A judge has ordered charges dropped against two US prison guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail more than two years ago.

The guards – Tova Noel and Michael Thomas – had agreed to deferred prosecution deals last May that required them to admit their guilt with the understanding that charges in a federal indictment would be dismissed if they followed the rules of their agreement for six months.

They also were required to do 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors last week requested the charges be dropped, and Judge Analisa Torres ordered the dismissal on Monday.

Epstein, 66, was awaiting a sex trafficking trial when he took his life in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

The death, a major embarrassment to the US bureau of prisons, sparked intense scrutiny of operations at the federal jail adjacent to two large federal courthouses in lower Manhattan. It is currently closed.

In court papers, prosecutors said Noel and Thomas were at their desks just 15ft from Epstein’s cell as they shopped online for furniture and motorcycles and failed to make required rounds every 30 minutes.

The indictment alleged that both appeared to have fallen asleep for one two-hour stretch.

Their lawyers blamed their sleepiness on staff shortages that caused them to work excessive overtime.

Attorney Jason Foy said that Noel, his client, had provided the government with “truthful insight into the toxic culture, sub-par training, staffing shortages, and dysfunctional management of the now closed Metropolitan Correctional Centre. In exchange for Ms Noel’s cooperation, all charges against her were dismissed”.

He added: “The shortcomings and mistakes made by Ms Noel were a result of inexperience, lack of proper and sufficient training, and being put in a position to fail by the leadership of MCC and the Bureau of Prisons.”

Foy said Noel now faces administrative proceedings with the bureau of prisons.

A lawyer for Michael Thomas did not immediately comment.

Epstein’s death sparked widespread anger that he would not have to answer for the allegations.

Last week, his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in Manhattan federal court of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a monthlong trial.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Car driver who ploughed into dog walker, killing pet, injured in bike crash

A driver who ploughed into a dog walker, flinging his victim into the air and killing her pet, has had his sentencing delayed after he was knocked off his bicycle by a car. Kallum Aish then 17, was at the wheel of a Renault Clio when he lost control, hitting Patricia Faulkner and her Staffordshire bull terrier Millie, in the Great Barr area of Birmingham on July 22 2020.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Attorney General ‘carefully considering’ referring Colston case to Court of Appeal

The Attorney General is considering referring the case in which four people were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston to the Court of Appeal. Suella Braverman said the verdict is causing “confusion” and she is “carefully considering” whether to use powers which allow her to seek a review so senior judges have the chance to “clarify the law for future cases”.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
hotnewhiphop.com

Criminal Case Against Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guards Dropped By Prosecutors: Report

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two correctional officers on duty when Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August of 2019, are no longer facing a criminal case from federal prosecutors, Complex reports. The news comes just a few days after the late financier's accomplice and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty on five of six counts of enticing minors for the predator and his friends to take advantage of.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Mcc#The Bureau Of Prisons
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amanda Knox says Ghislaine Maxwell trial is giving her flashbacks to her own case

Amanda Knox has said that the Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes trials are giving her “flashbacks” to her 2007 murder trial.Ms Knox was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 21-year-old roommate, British exchange student Meredith Kercher. She spent around four years incarcerated in Italy for the crime. Ms Knox was acquitted in 2015, but wrote on Monday that she can “empathise and sympathise” with Ms Maxwell and Ms Holmes, who are both on trial on opposite ends of the US.Writing in an opinion piece for Common Sense on the fact “we can't look away from female villains”, Ms Knox explained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Son of Capitol rioter who turned him in says he’s getting further radicalised in jail

A college student who turned his father in to investigators after the Capitol riot is afraid his dad is getting further radicalised in prison. VICE News spoke with Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father, Guy Reffitt, into the FBI after learning he had participated in the Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was arrested on 19 January. He is a member of the extremist right-wing gang the Three Percenters, and was charged with five counts related to the Capitol riot, including possession of a semi-automatic weapon on Capitol grounds. He has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial from prison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy