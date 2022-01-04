ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

DNR shooting ranges increase fees

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fee structures at Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area (FWA), J.E. Roush Lake FWA and Deer Creek FWA shooting ranges changed Saturday. Deer Creek FWA: Rifles and pistols will be $5/day or $2/day for youth under...

dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
mountainstatesman.com

Body discovered at Pleasant Creek shooting range

PHILIPPI (MetroNews)—A grim discovery was made at a shooting range in Barbour County Monday. Shooters arrived at the public shooting range at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area and discovered a man dead at the facility around 11:30 a.m. Barbour County Sheriff’s Deputies and Division of Natural Resources Police...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
artvoice.com

How Much Does It Cost to Go to a Shooting Range

There is a lot that goes into planning a trip to a shooting range. From putting your gear together and preparing your gun and magazines to keeping all the rules in mind, a shooting range trip can be pretty overwhelming. If you are visiting one for the first time, one...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
NBCMontana

Missoula parks department proposes fee increase

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's Parks and Recreation Department is proposing a fee increase close to 10% across the board. City Council members heard the presentation Wednesday but did not vote on it. Officials plan to ask for increases in field and aquatic fees as well as permits for park...
MISSOULA, MT
tonyskansascity.com

Hy-Vee Lock Down Coming Soon

Right now we share a peek at COVID scarcity getting serious and/or just another sign that the pandemic is making people just a bit harder to cope with for local stores. Here's a glimpse at harsh times in the making . . . The Hy-Vee Retail Security teams will be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Fwa#Dfw
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Considers Bringing In Truck Showers For Residents As Power Outage Continues

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief. Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long. Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
thegraftonnews.com

Select Board ‘bites the bullet’ and increases trash bag fees

GRAFTON – Rather than throwing more taxpayer money in the trash, the Select Board decided to “bite the bullet’’ and increase trash bag fees by at least $2 per roll starting in January. Faced with an ever-growing delta between the sales of trash bags and trash...
GRAFTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Pile Burning Beginning January 10th Near Incline Village

NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — If weather and fuel conditions permit, pile burning is expected to start January 10th near Incline Village, said the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. Beginning on January 10th and lasting through to the end of the month, this is planned to take place in the Lariat Circle area and near the Mountain Golf Course facilities. According to North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, “Smoke resulting from the pile burns will affect the surrounding areas for approximately 48-72 hours. People that are smoke sensitive are advised to please stay inside and close their windows and doors as much as possible until the smoke dissipates.” The goal of these pile burns is to improve overall forest health and to minimize forest fire risk. Therefore, the short-term smoke damage will be the price to pay for long-term benefits for the region.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
dailyjournal.net

Public safety roundtable on Edinburgh intersection set for today

A public safety roundtable to discuss growing safety concerns about the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 800N is planned today in Edinburgh. Edinburgh Town Manager Dan Cartwright organized the event, scheduled at 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 12210 N. Executive Drive. Representatives from Simon Malls, the...
EDINBURGH, IN
wamwamfm.com

Indiana DNR Increasing License Fees

For the first time since 2006, Indiana DNR is increasing fees for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. Commercial license fees will also be increased – some for the first time since the 1980s. The increases will be applied to personal licenses starting with the 2022-23 license year (April 1,...
INDIANA STATE
WMBB

Local restaurants increase service fees in Bay and Walton

BAY AND WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – If you have dined in at some local restaurants lately you may have noticed extra services fees on the receipt. Many restaurants have added charges, in some cases as much as 20% of the total bill. Some of the restaurants have explanations, but for others, it is still […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy