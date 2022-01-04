ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

BIDLACK | Allcorn brings Trumpian tilt to district race

By Hal Bidlack
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diYQb_0dcAva9700
Hal Bidlack

I’ve mentioned before that when I first attended the University of Michigan as a freshman back in 1976, I started off as an astronomy major. I loved astronomy then and I still do today. Oh, and by the way, I don’t want to talk about the UM football team until next August, for no particular reason, sigh…

Anyway, I made my first telescope when I was 16, and I’ve always loved looking up. And one of the things I love about astronomy is to learn new things. Heck, I find learning things quite fascinating. I love trivia and detail.

An interesting astronomy fact is that this first week of January marks the time when the Earth is actually the closest to the Sun it ever gets. Our orbit is not a perfect circle, but rather a slight oval. As a result, as the Earth whips around the Sun at about 67,000 mph, it is a bit closer in January and is the farthest away from the Sun in July. The seasons we experience have nothing to do with how close we are to the Sun. Rather, they are because of the Earth’s tilt of 23 degrees from “vertical,” so to speak.

Which, of course, brings me to Colorado’s new congressional district, the 8th…

A recent Colorado Politics story noted that yet another Republican has leapt into the race to win our brand new seat in Congress. What’s more, the 8th is really the only truly “toss up” district in the state, which is due to the excellent work of the committee that designed it. And since Americans tend to reelect their members of congress at a remarkable rate, near or above 90%, winning a rare “open” seat is likely a ticket to a long congressional career.

Not surprisingly, there are quite a few candidates already with hats in the ring (and speaking of trivia, did you know that that expression comes to us from the world of boxing? Back in the 1800s, if a spectator wanted to take on a boxer, he would literally toss his hat in the ring. Interesting, right?).

The most recent addition to the GOP slate is a decorated Army Special Forces veteran named Tyler Allcorn. Having recently (2020) moved to Colorado, he is living only a little way outside the new 8th district (he promises to move “a few miles down the street” when he wins the race, which satisfies the law. Allcorn was in the Army for just under eight years, and that time included no less than four combat tours, and he earned (remember: people “earn” medals, they don’t “win” them) two Bronze Stars and two Army Commendation Medals during his time as an elite Green Beret.

As a career military man myself, I have nothing but respect for his service. He was actually born in Canada and enlisted “just four short months” after he became a naturalized US citizen. His service to his new nation is truly commendable!

But one need look no further than his campaign announcement to see that Allcorn is only the latest iteration of GOPers who run for office based on the three A’s: apathy, anger and amnesia.

He starts off blowing his Trumpian dog whistle by asserting that “radical liberals like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are pushing through policies domestically that are crushing the ability of Coloradans in the 8th District to pay their bills, live in safe neighborhoods, work in the oil & gas industry and provide a better future for their children. Internationally, their disastrous exit from Afghanistan has created a more dangerous world and served as an open invitation to countries like Russia and China to test our resolve across the globe.” Oh my!

Let’s drill down a bit on this, shall we?

First off, the claim that Biden and Pelosi are radical can only be argued because Allcorn and his Trumpian GOP have moved so far to the right that true moderates, like Biden and Pelosi, seem, off in the distance, to be quite far away from Allcorn’s own views. It’s kind of like the Sun in January — the Dem leadership isn’t really that far away from the center and can only be seen as radical if you are radically way right yourself — way out there near Neptune maybe.

And Allcorn’s statement again relies on the GOP strategy that if you make fibs that are bold enough, people will believe them. The Afghanistan claim for example. He seems to have forgotten, along with the rest of the GOP, that it was Trump who signed the treaty that forced the US out. Heck, Trump even bragged about tying Biden’s hands there.

And when it comes to Allcorn’s claim that Colorado is being destroyed economically, he might be wise to note that by using the very measures that Trump used to claim that the economy was doing well under him, it is actually doing even better under Biden, as we begin to crawl out from under a disastrous global pandemic.

I could go on about the other misinformation being spread but let me just say that Mr. Allcorn would be wise to rethinks his attacks, given the truly toss-up nature of his future home. If he wins the GOP nomination, he will need independent and even some Dem votes to win.

And, frankly, again from my own military perspective, if a GOPer has to win the 8th (which they don’t, come on Dem turnout!), I wouldn’t hate for it to be Allcorn. There is far too little military expertise in congress, and Jason Crow can’t do it all himself. I suspect the two of them could cooperate on a range of veteran issues.

I hope Mr. Allcorn, as he gains experience, refines and evolves his views, as I did when I made my own 2008 run for congress. In the meantime, thank you for your service.

Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What if? Path was uncertain if Pence objected to Biden's win

In the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, an elite group of House Democrats gathered to contemplate a question that their predecessors could have hardly imagined: What would they do if the vice president tried to overturn a free and fair election?The group assembled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., included some of the most agile legal minds in the House — California Reps. Adam Schiff and Zoe Lofgren, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse. They spent weeks studying the rules for the Jan. 6 certification, gaming out what they would do if Vice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out at Biden After Jan. 6 Speech

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Bidlack#Trumpian#Republican#Congress#Americans
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy