BIDLACK | Allcorn brings Trumpian tilt to district race

Hal Bidlack

I’ve mentioned before that when I first attended the University of Michigan as a freshman back in 1976, I started off as an astronomy major. I loved astronomy then and I still do today. Oh, and by the way, I don’t want to talk about the UM football team until next August, for no particular reason, sigh…

Anyway, I made my first telescope when I was 16, and I’ve always loved looking up. And one of the things I love about astronomy is to learn new things. Heck, I find learning things quite fascinating. I love trivia and detail.

An interesting astronomy fact is that this first week of January marks the time when the Earth is actually the closest to the Sun it ever gets. Our orbit is not a perfect circle, but rather a slight oval. As a result, as the Earth whips around the Sun at about 67,000 mph, it is a bit closer in January and is the farthest away from the Sun in July. The seasons we experience have nothing to do with how close we are to the Sun. Rather, they are because of the Earth’s tilt of 23 degrees from “vertical,” so to speak.

Which, of course, brings me to Colorado’s new congressional district, the 8th…

A recent Colorado Politics story noted that yet another Republican has leapt into the race to win our brand new seat in Congress. What’s more, the 8th is really the only truly “toss up” district in the state, which is due to the excellent work of the committee that designed it. And since Americans tend to reelect their members of congress at a remarkable rate, near or above 90%, winning a rare “open” seat is likely a ticket to a long congressional career.

Not surprisingly, there are quite a few candidates already with hats in the ring (and speaking of trivia, did you know that that expression comes to us from the world of boxing? Back in the 1800s, if a spectator wanted to take on a boxer, he would literally toss his hat in the ring. Interesting, right?).

The most recent addition to the GOP slate is a decorated Army Special Forces veteran named Tyler Allcorn. Having recently (2020) moved to Colorado, he is living only a little way outside the new 8th district (he promises to move “a few miles down the street” when he wins the race, which satisfies the law. Allcorn was in the Army for just under eight years, and that time included no less than four combat tours, and he earned (remember: people “earn” medals, they don’t “win” them) two Bronze Stars and two Army Commendation Medals during his time as an elite Green Beret.

As a career military man myself, I have nothing but respect for his service. He was actually born in Canada and enlisted “just four short months” after he became a naturalized US citizen. His service to his new nation is truly commendable!

But one need look no further than his campaign announcement to see that Allcorn is only the latest iteration of GOPers who run for office based on the three A’s: apathy, anger and amnesia.

He starts off blowing his Trumpian dog whistle by asserting that “radical liberals like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are pushing through policies domestically that are crushing the ability of Coloradans in the 8th District to pay their bills, live in safe neighborhoods, work in the oil & gas industry and provide a better future for their children. Internationally, their disastrous exit from Afghanistan has created a more dangerous world and served as an open invitation to countries like Russia and China to test our resolve across the globe.” Oh my!

Let’s drill down a bit on this, shall we?

First off, the claim that Biden and Pelosi are radical can only be argued because Allcorn and his Trumpian GOP have moved so far to the right that true moderates, like Biden and Pelosi, seem, off in the distance, to be quite far away from Allcorn’s own views. It’s kind of like the Sun in January — the Dem leadership isn’t really that far away from the center and can only be seen as radical if you are radically way right yourself — way out there near Neptune maybe.

And Allcorn’s statement again relies on the GOP strategy that if you make fibs that are bold enough, people will believe them. The Afghanistan claim for example. He seems to have forgotten, along with the rest of the GOP, that it was Trump who signed the treaty that forced the US out. Heck, Trump even bragged about tying Biden’s hands there.

And when it comes to Allcorn’s claim that Colorado is being destroyed economically, he might be wise to note that by using the very measures that Trump used to claim that the economy was doing well under him, it is actually doing even better under Biden, as we begin to crawl out from under a disastrous global pandemic.

I could go on about the other misinformation being spread but let me just say that Mr. Allcorn would be wise to rethinks his attacks, given the truly toss-up nature of his future home. If he wins the GOP nomination, he will need independent and even some Dem votes to win.

And, frankly, again from my own military perspective, if a GOPer has to win the 8th (which they don’t, come on Dem turnout!), I wouldn’t hate for it to be Allcorn. There is far too little military expertise in congress, and Jason Crow can’t do it all himself. I suspect the two of them could cooperate on a range of veteran issues.

I hope Mr. Allcorn, as he gains experience, refines and evolves his views, as I did when I made my own 2008 run for congress. In the meantime, thank you for your service.

Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.