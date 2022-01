We learned of the deal over the holidays, but you’ll be excused if you missed the news when it broke — the deal was announced on December 31 after 11 p.m. CET, much to the annoyance of Spanish reporters. “If they have no consideration for their delivery workers, [why would they have any] for the press?” El Confidencial’s Michael McLoughlin ironized on Twitter.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO