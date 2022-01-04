ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

On This Day: Pelosi is 1st woman elected speaker of the House

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIfJJ_0dcAtdis00

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1853, Solomon Northrop regains his freedom following his kidnapping and being sold into slavery. He would later write a memoir, 12 Years a Slave, which would be made into an award-nominated feature film.

In 1885, Dr. William Grant of Davenport, Iowa, performed the first successful appendectomy.

In 1893, U.S. President Benjamin Harrison granted amnesty to all people who had abstained from practicing polygamy since Nov. 1, 1890. It was part of a deal for Utah to achieve statehood.

In 1896, Utah was admitted to the United States as the 45th state.

In 1936, Billboard magazine published the first pop music chart.

In 1951, Chinese and North Korean forces captured the South Korean capital of Seoul.

In 1954, a young musician who worked in a machine shop paid $4 to record two songs for his mother. His name: Elvis Presley.

In 1965, the "Great Society" is proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson during his State of the Union address. The Great Society was a set of domestic programs to eliminate poverty and racial injustice.

In 1975, Elizabeth Ann Seton was canonized as the first Roman Catholic saint born in America.

In 1987, Spanish guitar great Andres Segovia arrived in the United States for his final American tour. He died four months later in Madrid at the age of 94.

In 1990, a passenger train collided with a stationary train in Sangi, Pakistan, killing more than 200 people.

In 1995, the 104th U.S. Congress convened with Republicans in control in both houses for the first time since 1953. Rep. Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., began his term as speaker of the House.

In 1996, General Motors announced it would begin mass selling an electric vehicle, the EV1, for the first time.

In 2007, the 110th U.S. Congress convened, with Democrats in control of both the House of Representatives and Senate. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became the first woman elected speaker of the House.

In 2010, thousands of people attended the opening of the Burj Khalifa (Burj Dubai Tower), the world's tallest building, in the United Arab Emirates. At 2,717 feet, it's more than twice as tall as New York City's Empire State Building.

In 2021, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was administered for the first time, to an 82-year-old man in Britain.

Comments / 82

eh
2d ago

Sad day in history when the people have no say whom the House speaker will be. She’s corrupt to the core, a horrible person in general.

Reply(2)
27
L Jeffords
2d ago

What a life of her starting her criminal activity in government and still but why has no punishment been given to her yet

Reply
14
Lori Bentz-Jorstad
3d ago

Worst atrocities to ever be filled in government... 😡😡😡😡 Keep voting for her California 🤮🤮

Reply(1)
42
Related
Business Insider

Liz and Dick Cheney were reportedly the only Republicans in the House chamber to observe a moment of silence for January 6

Dick Cheney offered harsh criticism for how his party's leadership has responded to January 6. Liz Cheney has repeatedly torched Trump for inciting the insurrection. Other Republicans have downplayed the riot or left Washington entirely during the anniversary. Former Vice President Dick Cheney and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson mocks Ted Cruz, Republicans for saying Jan. 6 was a ‘violent terrorist attack’

After Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Wednesday described the Jan. 6 riot as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” GOP strategist Karl Rove urged Republicans nationwide to reflect on the first anniversary and show their patriotism by offering “no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andres Segovia
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Elizabeth Ann Seton
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Benjamin Harrison
Person
Elvis Presley
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence announced that she will retire at the end of her term:. “Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence has devoted her entire life in service to her beloved Detroit-area community. Whether working for the Postal Service, serving on the school board, leading the city of Southfield as Mayor or legislating in the Congress, she has made a meaningful difference for her constituents and for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Liz Cheney and father Dick stand as only two Republicans joining House Democrats for January 6 memorial

Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, stood in the House of Representatives as the only two Republicans who participated in a moment of silence recognising the deaths of law enforcement officers who died in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The Wyoming congresswoman – who has been ostracised from her own party after voting to impeach Donald Trump and joining a probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the violent attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election – received hugs and fist bumps...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Speaker#Kidnapping#Slavery#Republicans#Billboard#Chinese#North Korean#South Korean#State Of The Union#The Great Society#Roman Catholic#Spanish#Great Andres Segovia#American#U S Congress#General Motors#Democrats#Senate#D Calif
HuffingtonPost

Republicans MIA As Congress Marks Jan. 6 Anniversary

WASHINGTON ― Hardly any Republicans showed up Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, one of the worst days for democracy in U.S. history. The only ones present when the House of Representatives gaveled in for a brief session were Rep. Liz Cheney...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Mocked For Honoring Capitol Riot Anniversary With 'Hamilton' Performance

The decision by House Democrats to honor the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot with a musical number from “Hamilton” is striking some people as awkward. Democratic leaders and notable historians gathered Thursday for an event that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described as “a solemn occasion, and a prayerful one for our country.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy