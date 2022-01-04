ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comfort in Your Voice

guideposts.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy cell phone dinged. It hadn’t stopped since the day our daughter, Katy, had gone into the hospital as a result of a slipped needle biopsy that caused a collapsed lung. Initially, she had thought to be discharged after an overnight stay. However, Katy had been diagnosed with...

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
wsau.com

Mayo Clinic Nurse Fired for Choosing Healthcare Freedom

Registered Nurse Nicole Bauer was fired for rejecting the dangerous and ineffective Covid shot that the Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin required in order for her to keep her job. The same job that she performed so bravely and honorably during the height of the pandemic, the whole time unvaccinated. Nicole...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown Says She's "Ready for Change" After Cursing Off Husband

Janelle Brown very loudly talked the talk on this past Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. Now, fans of this long-running reality show can't help but wonder:. And walk away from self-centered husband Kody in the process?. In perhaps the most shocking moment in the history of Sister Wives, Janelle got...
CELEBRITIES
womenworking.com

5 Weird Eye Symptoms And When To Worry

In most cases, the occasional twitch or redness in the eyes is nothing to be concerned about. But how do you know when your eye symptoms are just a transient annoyance, and when they could be signaling something more serious?. Ophthalmologists Dr. Jennifer Yu and Dr. Lisa Olmos de Koo...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy