Accomack County, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 715 AM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain will continue today across the region, falling on top of existing low elevation snow. This will result in continued major flooding on the Skookumchuck River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 215.8 feet, the Skookumchuck River in Thurston County will cause severe near record flooding in the Bucoda area...with deep and swift flood waters inundating residential and business areas and numerous roads.Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skookumchuck River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 213.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM PST Thursday was 213.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 216.3 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 211.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 216.0 feet on 02/08/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued towards midday Friday. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 AM PST Friday, the stage was near 48.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting near 48.9 feet. The river should gradually subside this morning and then fall below minor flood stage later today. - Minor flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by midday Friday. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Through Friday night * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is continues to rise and should crest around 14 feet between 2-4am Friday. The river should then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
County
Accomack County, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches for Lookout Pass, 4 to 8 inches Trout Creek to Heron, and 1 to 3 inches across valley locations. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch across valleys. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 07:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts and periods of very poor visibility are possible across the perennial snowbelt of northwestern Warren County. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA County. In West Virginia, Morgan and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 11:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Starke; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Dutchess County NY, Berkshire County MA, and Litchfield County CT. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:50:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lewis .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Friday Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coos by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 645 AM PST. Target Area: Coos The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Coquille River at Coquille affecting Coos County. For the Coquille River...including Coquille...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to persist at least into Friday. * WHERE...Coquille River at Coquille. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Some farm buildings may be threatened and roads covered in low areas by rising water. Expect widespread flooding throughout the Coquille River floodplain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM PST Thursday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 22.4 feet this evening. It is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.4 feet on 02/19/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly approach 1 inch per hour rates through sunrise.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pierce .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to minor urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Kitsap, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected, and water over some roadways is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 321 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is causing minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain, along with snowmelt, will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Strong south winds to 35 mph will create blowing and drifting snow that will reduce visibility and worsen conditions on US-95 this evening. Gusty winds in excess of 50 mph are expected to develop after 4 am PST Friday morning that will cause severe drifting on US-95. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: St. Marys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will fall at 1 inch or greater per hour through 5 AM. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Dutchess County NY, Berkshire County MA, and Litchfield County CT. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Cumberland County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for the morning commute. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause areas of drifting snow.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME

