When it comes to Glasses-Free 3D Technology, Believing is Seeing – “Visit our booth and prepare to be amazed by the latest 3D technology!”. IQH3D will be premiering their glasses-free 3D products at CES Las Vegas 2022 in booth #19274. IQH3D has pioneered a new generation of 3D devices through research and development of Glasses-Free 3D products and advanced software applications that will be on display. Experience the highest quality 3D optics ever produced on a consumer device with the featured product SKYY 10.8″ Streaming 3D tablet. All IQH3D’s devices can be used for viewing 3D content and extraordinary NFT Stereoscopic Digital Art.

