The Nashville Big Bash on CBS is going to be short a few performers. Zac Brown Band and others have canceled their performances ahead of the big day. New Year’s Eve is going to get a little more country. However, there will be some performers that will not take the stage as planned. The lineup for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash will no longer feature the Chicken Fried band or Sam Hunt. Those are two big losses to the night, but the show will go one.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO