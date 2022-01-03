ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All audio recorded before 1923 — like possibly the 1st soda ad — enters public domain

By Vincent Acovino, Christopher Intagliata
 4 days ago

On Jan. 1, all sound recordings before...

openculture.com

400,000+ Sound Recordings Made Before 1923 Have Entered the Public Domain

A century ago, the United States was deep into the Jazz Age. No writer is more closely associated with that heady era than F. Scott Fitzgerald, who (in addition to coining the verb to cocktail) took it upon himself to popularize its name. In 1922 he even titled a short story collection Tales from the Jazz Age, which entered the public domain not long ago. You may be more familiar with another work of Fitzgerald’s that followed Tales from the Jazz Age into freedom just last year: a novel called The Great Gatsby. But only this year have the actual sounds of the Jazz Age come into the public domain as well, thanks to the Music Modernization Act passed by U.S. Congress in 2018.
ENTERTAINMENT
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
Mental_Floss

Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi, The Sun Also Rises, and Other Important Works Will Enter the Public Domain January 1

Beginning January 1, 2022, it’s going to become easier for people looking to use or monetize some enduring elements of popular culture. Books and movies with characters and artists as varied as Greta Garbo, William Faulkner, and Winnie the Pooh will be entering the public domain for the first time. That means the materials can be repurposed, shared, or uploaded to YouTube without incurring the wrath of rights holders.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

Ryan Reynolds Presents WINNIE-THE-SCREWED as WINNIE-THE-POOH Enters Public Domain

Author A.A. Milne's children's classic Winnie-the-Pooh has entered the public domain, so as you might imagine, Ryan Reynolds jumped at the opportunity to take advantage of that and have some fun with it!. Reynolds introduces Winnie-The-Screwed in a Mint Mobile ad that that he also narrates. The ad focuses on...
MOVIES
adafruit.com

What’s entering the public domain in 2022?

Smithsonian shares what will be entering public domain in 2022, including Winnie-the-Pooh and The Sun also Rises. As Duke University Law School’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain explains, copyrighted books, films and songs from that year, along with sound recordings from 1923 or earlier, become available to be shared, reused and remixed without permission or fee. That means that Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, silent movies starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo and poem collections by Langston Hughes and Dorothy Parker are available to anyone who wants to make them available to others or use them in their own original work.
ENTERTAINMENT
Secret LA

The Venue For LA’s Picturesque Klimt Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

A brilliant exhibit highlighting Klimt’s iconic pieces is coming to Los Angeles—and we now know where it will take place!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California !
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment
imore.com

Spotify launches audio-timed interactive ads for podcasts

Spotify has launched Call-to-Action cards for podcast ads in its app. The interactive ads will be audio-timed when the ad begins playing on the podcast episode. Ads will also appear on episode summaries, podcast overviews, and other places in the Spotify app. Spotify might have done both a good and...
TECHNOLOGY
Art in America

Dash of Earth, Flash of Sky: Alice Trumbull Mason at Washburn Gallery

“Like ordinary everyday experience, except about two inches off the ground”—that’s the Buddhist scholar D. T. Suzuki explaining what enlightenment feels like, but he might as well be talking about the late style of Alice Trumbull Mason, the subject of a quietly superb exhibition at Washburn Gallery. Nothing she paints is all that bold or new—yellow triangle here, thin white rectangle there—but each shape is ever so slightly intensified by a mystical rightness of color and balance. Some of the time, the effect is faint enough to miss entirely, and even when you notice, it’s easy to get frustrated with...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds uses Winnie the Pooh in mobile phone ad as AA Milne character joins public domain

Ryan Reynolds used Winnie the Pooh in an advert for his mobile phone company as the beloved children’s character entered the public domain.On 1 January, AA Milne’s bumbling bear was made public after the copyright on the book, initially issued in 1926, expired.With Winnie the Pooh now being available for use without permission of the author’s estate, Reynolds decided to co-opt the character in an advert for Mint Mobile, which he partially owns.“So yesterday was public domain day, it’s the day where classic works enter the public domain,” the Deadpool star explained in a video shared on social media.“This...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Irrfan Khan Book by ‘Song of Scorpions’ Filmmaker Anup Singh Due in February – Global Bulletin

BOOK “Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind,” a book about the experiences of Geneva-based filmmaker Anup Singh who directed the late Indian actor Irrfan Khan in two acclaimed films — “Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost” (2013) and “The Song of Scorpions” (2017) — will be published by Copper Coin on Feb. 14. Khan, India’s then best-known actor globally with credits including “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008) “Life of Pi” (2012) and “The Lunchbox” (2013), died in 2020. The book was revealed on Jan. 7, on what would have been Khan’s 54th birthday. In the book, Singh offers an intimate glimpse into the working...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Nas, Father John Misty to Perform Orchestral Shows With LA Phil at Disney Hall

The LA Philharmonic has revealed additional concerts and programs set to take place at Walt Disney Hall in a winter/spring schedule that stretches through June 14, 2022, including newly announced concerts that will have hip-hop star Nas and singer-songwriter Father John Misty doing orchestral concerts with the LA Phil. The concert with Father John Misty and the Philharmonic will be Feb. 25, followed by an “Illmatic” anniversary show by Nas and the orchestra on May 1. Also newly announced is “an evening of Gen X anthems” curated by Liz Phair May 10, although she will not be backed by the LA...
MUSIC
Variety

Sony Music Publishing Chief Jon Platt To Keynote Music Biz 2022

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) has announced that Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt will participate in a keynote conversation during the organization’s upcoming Music Biz 2022 conference, to be held May 9 – 12, 2022 at the JW Marriott Nashville. Named head of SMP in 2018 after many successful years at EMI and three as CEO of Warner Chappell publishing, over the course of his 25-year career Platt has worked closely with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and many others, and has played no small role in elevating how R&B and hip-hop artists are recognized...
MUSIC

