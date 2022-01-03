All audio recorded before 1923 — like possibly the 1st soda ad — enters public domain

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) has announced that Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt will participate in a keynote conversation during the organization’s upcoming Music Biz 2022 conference, to be held May 9 – 12, 2022 at the JW Marriott Nashville.
Named head of SMP in 2018 after many successful years at EMI and three as CEO of Warner Chappell publishing, over the course of his 25-year career Platt has worked closely with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and many others, and has played no small role in elevating how R&B and hip-hop artists are recognized...
Comments / 0