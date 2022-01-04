Despegar.com Stock: Bullish On LATAM's Largest Travel Company

Upstart is one of the leading players in the AI-based lending market. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is one of the leading AI-based loan origination platforms. The company's key differentiator is to help consumers, and banks obtain higher approval rates, with lesser default risk, and faster through a high degree of automation. Notably, its low-touch platform promises to disrupt major financial institutions' multi-trillion dollars' worth of "archaic" lending practices. As a result, the company and its bank and credit partners have observed stronger loan volumes, and improved loan/loss ratios. Consumers previously denied due to the traditional credit scores used by the major financial institutions have also gained access to loans by Upstart's partners. Upstart has shown tremendous promise and growth as a serious disruptor of a massive lending market. The company is still operating mainly in the personal loans market. But, it has moved into the auto financing market, that's 6-7x the size of the personal loans market.

