Throughout the course of history, there have been countless modifications available to purchase for pretty much every vehicle that has ever existed. Some are more popular to modify than others, of course, and that includes the iconic Ford Mustang. However, as most are well aware, not all pony car modifications are created equally – some enhance Ford’s long-running model, while others are, well, total eyesores. As for the Ford GT-style taillights on this S550 Mustang, well, we’ll leave that for our readers to decide.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO