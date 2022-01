Cosmos (ATOM) is currently trading at $40.35. It has gone up by 7.41% in the last 24 hours. Here is a brief guide on where to buy the ATOM coin. Cosmos is on a course to fully correct the recent price dip that had threatened to wipe off all the gains it had made in 2021. The coin is currently on a monster bull run with analysts expecting the coin to hit $100 before the end of 2022.

