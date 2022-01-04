ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Letter: Beware of judgment in financial matters

Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

In Investing in North Dakota Friday, Dec. 31, Mr. Omdahl writes "so that professional judgment, not local politics or politicians, controls decisions." Beware the word judgment. Having one financial professional second guess the recommendations of...

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Republic

Wealth Matters: Emergency fund can help to overcome financial uncertainty

The condition of the world today has highlighted that we not only face risks but also face the uncertainty that accompanies the turmoil caused by the risks. The pandemic and its economic results, levels of unemployment and challenges to maintain our physical health and financial well-being have caused much angst and general trepidation.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Pyramid

Money Matters: Financial habits to give up in 2022

Are you making a financial New Year’s resolution this year? In a survey by Fidelity Investments, surveyors found that 43% of Americans making a financial resolution want to save more money, 41% want to pay down debt and 31% want to spend less money. If you’d like to do better financially in one of these or other areas this year, consider changing just one habit! That could be making impulse purchases, having just one income stream, using credit cards just for the points, spending on convenience or not following a budget. A lot of financial health comes down to our habits, so a small adjustment every day can make a huge difference.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KREM

What is IRS Letter 6419 and why does it matter before you file taxes?

A letter from the IRS telling millions of American parents how much advance money they received from the 2021 child tax credit has started arriving in mailboxes. The information is meant to help with their tax returns later this year. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, increased the...
INCOME TAX
biztimes.biz

Preparing financially for life transitions … just a matter of time

Life transitions are to be expected for most folks as we progress through life, and the financial impact and impending decisions can be overwhelming. Virtually every life transition can have monetary implications. Planning can be a challenging road many struggle to navigate, but the key for most people is to start conversations early, be better prepared and have that enviable “roadmap to success.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
kinyradio.com

Weighty financial matters on Assembly Finance agenda

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Assembly Finance Committee takes up several matters during its meeting Wednesday, including funding that will be available for large capital projects like a new City Hall or the Capital City Center. Three ordinances due for consideration at Monday night’s regular meeting will be discussed.
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Letter to the editor: A simple solution for township financial woes

As I read the story of the Buck Creek Township Fire Department and their inability to come up with the money to pay their pension fund and their salaries, I saw the solution. (“Buck Creek firefighters face pay cut as runs rise,” Dec. 22, Page A1.) The article...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#The Wall Street Journal#Elbonian Donut Factory#Covid#General Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
ABC4

5 new laws that went into effect in Utah 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Jan. 1, 2022, five new laws have gone into effect in Utah. Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments: Sponsored by Rep. Melissa G. Ballard, this bill modifies and enacts incentives related to alternative fuels. To read more about the law, click here. Vehicle, Boat, and Trailer Registration Amendments: Sponsored by Rep. Adam […]
UTAH STATE
blogforarizona.net

Final Opinion: AZ Supreme Court Upholds Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Back in early November, the Arizona Supreme Court wasted little time after the ridiculous oral arguments from Republican state legislators that the legislature has the ultimate power to decide that it can do whatever it wants to do, however it wants to do it, without judicial review from the third branch of government. It was the ultimate distillation of GQP authoritarianism and the rejection of constitutional separation of powers.
ARIZONA STATE
Bismarck Tribune

David Brooks: Why Democrats are so bad at defending democracy

When it comes to elections, the Republican Party operates within a carapace of lies. So we rely on the Democrats to preserve our system of government. The problem is that Democrats live within their own insular echo chamber. Within that bubble, convenient falsehoods spread, go unchallenged and make it harder to focus on the real crisis. So let’s clear away some of these myths that are distorting Democratic behavior:
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy