Serbia targets 8.3GW of solar by 2024

Energy company PetroChina has announced the results of a tender it held to procure 4.5GW of solar panels. Six module makers were selected as preferred bidders with JinkoSolar securing the largest order, for 1.85GW of panels, followed by Risen Energy and Canadian Solar, which secured 1.11GW and 740 MW, respectively. The other successful bidders were JA Solar, GCL Integration, and Longi, with orders for 400MW, 240MW and 160MW of products, respectively. According to PetroChina, the panels will have a power output ranging from 445-540W and will be used for solar farms planned in 24, mostly northern Chinese provinces. PetroChina had issued three sub-tenders in the exercise last month, for the northwest, northeast and north of the country, with capacities of 2.6GW, 1.1GW and 800MW, respectively.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO