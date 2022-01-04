ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Serbia targets 8.3GW of solar by 2024

By Marija Maisch
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerbia’s draft Economic Reforms Program for the 2022-24 period set out a bold vision for renewables development, with targets for 8.3GW of solar and 3GW of wind capacity. The draft is prepared every year by the Serbian Ministry of Finance for the European Union’s scrutiny and as part of the country’s...

www.pv-magazine.com



