A new blood test has been developed by scientists to detect cancer earlier in people who have non-specific symptoms, such as weight loss or fatigue.The test, developed by Oxford scientists, helps with identifying cancer earlier and seeing whether the disease has spread through the use of a technology called nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), which profiles blood molecules of patients.Early detection of cancer is strongly linked with better patient outcomes and can mean the disease is more easily treated, but is more difficult for those with non-specific systems.Dr James Larkin, of the University of Oxford, was involved in the research and...

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO