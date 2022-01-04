ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian markets mixed, oil gains after new year’s rally on Wall Street

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3GH6_0dcAjkpX00
A ceremony marks the first trading day of the year at Osaka Exchange in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday. Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 JP:NIK jumped 1.7% in morning trading as markets reopened after the New Year holidays. Among the gainers were Toyota Motor Corp. JP:7203, Sony Corp. JP:6758 and SoftBank Group Corp. JP:9984.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to herald the opening of trading for 2022. At the smaller exchange in Osaka, in western Japan, women carried on the tradition of attending the year’s opening ceremony in colorful kimono.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 AU:XJO jumped 1.7% while South Korea’s Kospi KR:180721 slipped 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng HK:HSI dropped 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite CN:SHCOMP edged down 0.4%. Benchmark indexes in Singapore SG:STI, Taiwan TW:Y9999 and Indonesia ID:JAKIDX advanced.

Coronavirus infections and deaths have been fewer in Asia than in the U.S. and parts of Europe. But worries are growing about an inevitable surge with reported detections of faster spreading omicron.

“While sentiments may attempt to ride on the optimism from Wall Street, market participants have generally been more cautious in taking on more risks in the region,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Some experts say Japan’s economy will recover this year, while others are more pessimistic, pointing to long-term social causes that have held back innovation in the world’s third largest economy for years, even before COVID-19 struck.

Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 SPX rose 0.6% to 4,796.56 and the Dow DJIA finished 0.7% higher, at 36,585.06. Both indexes eclipsed the record highs they set last Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite COMP rose 1.2% to 15,832.80.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64% from 1.51% Friday. That helped push up shares in banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

The market’s solid start to 2022 follows another banner year for stocks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed out 2021 with a 26.9% gain, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019.

The S&P 500’s latest milestones, following up on the 70 record highs it posted last year, are a sign investors remain bullish about stocks, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases from virus’ fast-spreading omicron variant and expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin pushing up interest rates sometime this year to fight rising inflation.

“It’s been going on for months and months. We’ve had all-time highs and we keep hitting them,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “When you still have a low interest rate environment, which we do, at least for now, (stocks) are the place to be.”

Investors have several key pieces of economic data to look forward to during the first week of the new year. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the services sector on Thursday.

One big event on the U.S. economic calendar this week is the Labor Department’s jobs report on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude CLG22 rose 26 cents to $76.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 87 cents to $76.08 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude BRNH22, the international standard, added 35 cents to $79.33 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar USDJPY rose to 115.74 Japanese yen from 115.31 yen.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark worst weekly performance since Thanksgiving week

Gold futures settled higher on Friday after a disappointing rise in December U.S. nonfarm payrolls. Prices, however, still marked their worst weekly loss since the period ending Nov. 26, FactSet data show. The U.S. created a much smaller-than-expected 199,000 jobs in December, but the U.S. jobless rate slipped to 3.9% from 4.2%. "It seems traders are still expecting a March interest rate hike," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. Investors will look to next week's inflation numbers and trends in the U.S. stock market to help guide the next move for gold prices, he said. February gold rose $8.20, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,797.40 an ounce, with the most-active contract ending the week with a loss of about 1.7%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Asian Markets#Nik#Toyota Motor Corp#Sony Corp#Softbank Group Corp#The Tokyo Stock Exchange#S P#Xjo#Hang Seng Hk#Hsi#Sti#Jakidx#Ig#Dow#Nasdaq#Comp
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
WDBO

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo, Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow slips as stock market wobbles after U.S. adds weaker-than-estimated 199,000 jobs last month

U.S. stock indexes were struggling to find traction Friday morning, with the benchmarks mostly edging lower after a monthly employment report came in weaker than expected. The softer data, however, was being gauged as insufficient to derail the Federal Reserve’s intention to wind down accommodative policies and eventually hike rates to combat inflation in 2022.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The good news hidden in the bond market’s 2021 losses

It’s good news that bonds went down last year. I doubt that’s how you reacted when reviewing the 2021 performance scoreboards, of course. The total U.S. domestic bond market lost 1.9% last year, as judged by the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND. Long-term Treasurys lost even more, losing 5.0% (as judged by the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF VGLT ). You might think it’s difficult to put lipstick on this pig.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower for the day, but gain for the week as traders eye unrest in Kazakhstan

Oil prices ended lower on Friday, but finished the week higher as traders kept an eye on unrest in Kazakhstan. Should any significant amount of production from the country be lost, "the bull market in oil will be extended," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research. However, "OPEC+ is unlikely to react to such a loss unless it is clear that it will be lengthy and global inventories would thus continue to decline." February West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 56 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $78.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract rose 4.9% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

71K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy