Asian markets mixed, oil gains after new year’s rally on Wall Street

A ceremony marks the first trading day of the year at Osaka Exchange in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday. Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 JP:NIK jumped 1.7% in morning trading as markets reopened after the New Year holidays. Among the gainers were Toyota Motor Corp. JP:7203, Sony Corp. JP:6758 and SoftBank Group Corp. JP:9984.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to herald the opening of trading for 2022. At the smaller exchange in Osaka, in western Japan, women carried on the tradition of attending the year’s opening ceremony in colorful kimono.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 AU:XJO jumped 1.7% while South Korea’s Kospi KR:180721 slipped 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng HK:HSI dropped 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite CN:SHCOMP edged down 0.4%. Benchmark indexes in Singapore SG:STI, Taiwan TW:Y9999 and Indonesia ID:JAKIDX advanced.

Coronavirus infections and deaths have been fewer in Asia than in the U.S. and parts of Europe. But worries are growing about an inevitable surge with reported detections of faster spreading omicron.

“While sentiments may attempt to ride on the optimism from Wall Street, market participants have generally been more cautious in taking on more risks in the region,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Some experts say Japan’s economy will recover this year, while others are more pessimistic, pointing to long-term social causes that have held back innovation in the world’s third largest economy for years, even before COVID-19 struck.

Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 SPX rose 0.6% to 4,796.56 and the Dow DJIA finished 0.7% higher, at 36,585.06. Both indexes eclipsed the record highs they set last Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite COMP rose 1.2% to 15,832.80.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64% from 1.51% Friday. That helped push up shares in banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

The market’s solid start to 2022 follows another banner year for stocks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed out 2021 with a 26.9% gain, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019.

The S&P 500’s latest milestones, following up on the 70 record highs it posted last year, are a sign investors remain bullish about stocks, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases from virus’ fast-spreading omicron variant and expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin pushing up interest rates sometime this year to fight rising inflation.

“It’s been going on for months and months. We’ve had all-time highs and we keep hitting them,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “When you still have a low interest rate environment, which we do, at least for now, (stocks) are the place to be.”

Investors have several key pieces of economic data to look forward to during the first week of the new year. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the services sector on Thursday.

One big event on the U.S. economic calendar this week is the Labor Department’s jobs report on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude CLG22 rose 26 cents to $76.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 87 cents to $76.08 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude BRNH22, the international standard, added 35 cents to $79.33 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar USDJPY rose to 115.74 Japanese yen from 115.31 yen.