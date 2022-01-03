ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU Basketball Goes to No. 21 in National Polls

LSUSports.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 21 in both the Associated Press media poll and the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today sports. The Tigers are in the poll for the...

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan QB Enters Transfer Portal

A fifth Wolverine has entered their name in the transfer portal this week - backup quarterback Dan Villari. With the quarterback room essentially a two-man race between current starter Cade McNamara and true freshman JJ McCarthy, Villari's opportunity to play on Saturday's would be minimal at best in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WNTZ

Opposing coach’s trick shot in LSU’s PMAC goes viral

LSU Women’s Basketball will welcome the #1 ranked team in the country on Thursday, but even before gameday, its head coach made an amazing shot inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. South Carolina’s head coach Dawn Staley made this bucket during a practice this week in Baton Rouge. Tune in to Geaux Nation at 5, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Vanderbilt students not allowed to attend Kentucky game

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky Tuesday night, but Vandy students will NOT be allowed to make Memorial magic. A well-planted mole on West End shared an email Vanderbilt students received this week from campus administrators. With COVID cases skyrocketing in Nashville and across the country, Vanderbilt delayed the start of the spring semester. They’re also prohibiting students from attending home sporting events until at least January 24 as part of the “Commodores Care” quiet period. Keep in mind that the general public is allowed into Memorial Gym, albeit with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. (So, heads up if you’re planning on coming Tuesday.)
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Brigham Young
Person
Dale Brown
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Bauer Named Mortell Award Winner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt junior punter Reid Bauer has been named the winner of the Mortell Award, which has been awarded annually since 2015 to college football’s best holder. Working with kicker Cam Little and long snapper Jordan Silver, Bauer helped Arkansas’ field goal and extra point...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Polls#Lsu Tigers#Lsu Basketball Goes#The Lsu Tigers#Associated Press#Ap#Ferris Mowers#142 25 Others#Illinois 74#Loyola Chicago#Uconn#Davidson 3#Minnesota 3#Creighton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy