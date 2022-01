Scotland has recorded its one millionth coronavirus case as the country battles the highly infectious Omicron variant.A total of 1,010,660 cases of the virus have now been detected in Scotland since the start of the pandemic, statistics from the Scottish Government revealed on Thursday, as infections continue to surge.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the “past two years have undoubtedly been some of the toughest this country has faced in peacetime”, and as Scotland passed the grim milestone he added it is “important to acknowledge the huge toll the pandemic has had on us all”.He added: “We have all been affected...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO