No Tickets Sold with All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

BOSTON (CBS) – There were two winners of the $632.6 million Powerball jackpot. One ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California and the other in Wisconsin. A $100,000 ticket was sold in Webster at the Coffee, Snack and Tobacco Shack. There were three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Massachusetts – at the Shaw’s in Carver, the Stop & Shop in Somerville and Lanzillis Fuel in East Boston. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the Powerball number was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2. This was the seventh biggest jackpot in the game’s history. The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday night, and the jackpot will start again at $20 million.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO