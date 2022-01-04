ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

No Tickets Sold with All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $575 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but...

