ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Party like it's 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAHiL_0dcAh6jQ00

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

While many New Year Eve celebrations across the world were scaled down or cancelled due to the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant, financial markets had a party of their own on the first day of trading of 2022.

A new record high was set on Monday for the pan-European STOXX 600 and on Wall Street, the S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Dow Jones (.DJI) closed at historic peaks.

The euphoria surrounding stocks was best captured by Apple (AAPL.O) hitting $3 trillion of market capitalization, which is well above the combined value, for instance, of all the blue chips listed on London's FTSE 100 (.FTSE).

U.S. Treasury yields also surged as the optimism for the economic recovery had some investors bracing for earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Yields on U.S. 2-year notes, sensitive to rate hike expectations, soared to their highest since March 2020, when the pandemic triggered market turmoil. read more

Other asset classes also enjoyed the risk-on mood such as oil, which rose on hopes of further demand despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase. read more

Simply put, there's a bullish consensus that the unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections won't derail the global recovery and that vaccines will prevent the need for stringent lockdowns.

Of course, this narrative can be seen as a leap of faith on the supposed milder nature of Omicron and that other factors at play, such as inflation, a policy mistake or politics don't suddenly rock the boat.

In the meantime, Asian stocks were upbeat on Tuesday and European and U.S. stock futures point to another session of gains.

China Evergrande's shares jumped as much as 10% in resumed trade after the developer said a government order to demolish 39 buildings on the resort island of Hainan would not affect the rest of its project there. read more

And data showing China's factory activity growing at its fastest pace in six months in December and German sales unexpectedly rising in November could fuel further optimism.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

--German retail sales rebound in November

--Switzerland, France CPI data

--UK mortgage data

--Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIgxh_0dcAh6jQ00
Apple's soaring stock market value

Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Politics#Omicron#Pan European#Stoxx#Dji#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Asian#China Evergrande
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Futures slip after soft jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped after an initial spike on Friday following the release of data that showed a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs growth last month. At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05%,...
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummetted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggresively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
STOCKS
Reuters

Polish 10-year yield highest since 2014 as inflation surges

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish 10-year bond yield crossed the 4% mark for the first time since 2014 on Friday, as a surge in inflation builds expectations of further policy tightening in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing. Poland's central bank hiked its main interest rate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street recovers poise ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street headed for a firmer start on Friday, though U.S. payroll figures before the opening bell will likely set the tone for the final session of a rollercoaster first week of trading in 2022 which saw new highs followed by heavy selling. Oil was...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro ignores inflation jump, dollar awaits U.S. job data

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated slightly on Friday but was still on course for an on-week gain before the release of U.S. labour data that investors think could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. While markets eagerly awaited the U.S. job update, traders...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global equity funds attract big inflows at start of new year -Lipper

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted massive inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 5, as world stocks started the new year on a solid footing, shrugging off worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant and higher inflation. Investors purchased global equity funds worth...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Eurozone inflation at record high

Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EZ INFLATION AT RECORD HIGH (1210 GMT) Euro zone inflation hit another record high, up 5% in December, a sign that the economy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Column: Nowhere near 'new normal' - whatever that is :Mike Dolan

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bet all you like on how a post-COVID-19 world might shape up but the global economy remains far from any state of normality as we enter 2022. As after the global banking crash 13 years ago, economists and investment managers have been quick to speculate about the "new normal" that will emerge once the pandemic has passed.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US equity funds receive inflows in the week to Jan 5

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds received large inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 5, although the rate of buying slowed as Federal Reserve minutes raised expectations interest rates would rise more quickly than previously thought. Refinitiv Lipper data found investors purchased U.S....
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy