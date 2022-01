The Apprentice is returning to the BBC after more than a year off the air – but without Claude Littner.Lord Alan Sugar was forced to drop his aide from the latest series after he sustained a horrific injury.Littner underwent nine surgeries after falling off an electric bike in April 2021. The accident occurred near his home in Mill Hill, London.He was rushed to a trauma unit at St Mary’s hospital where doctors immediately said they would have to amputate. However, they were able to save his leg after rushing him into surgery.Speaking about the incident in June 2021, Littner...

