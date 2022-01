With Christmas and the New Year behind us now, the festive season is far from over, and we hope it went well for you! The spirit of the mythical and the unknown is still out there, however, lurking unseen! That is the theme behind our latest bundle from HypeTrain Digital: Myths and Legends, which includes Black Book and Tunche made by Morteshka and LEAP Game Studios respectively.

