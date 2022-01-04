UN Envoy Lashes Out at Harry Potter Star Emma Watson for Palestinian Solidarity Post

Two days ago, a new post appeared on Emma Watson’s Instagram, an account followed by 64.3 million people. It showed what appears to be a protest in support of the people of Palestine, overlaid with a collage reading “solidarity is a verb”. The caption includes a quote on the true nature of solidarity from intersectional feminist academic Sara Ahmed, and explains that the image is a repost from Bad Activist Collective.Predictably, it didn’t take a minute for Danny Danon, head of global operations for right-wing Israeli party Likud, and former Israeli ambassador to the UN, to accuse Watson of anti-semitism...
