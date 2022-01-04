ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Envoy Lashes Out at Harry Potter Star Emma Watson for Palestinian Solidarity Post

By Foreign Desk Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan lashed out at Harry Potter star Emma Watson on Monday after she expressed support for the...

Israeli Ambassadors Go After Emma Watson for Sharing Pro-Palestine Stance on Instagram

Harry Potter star Emma Watson got the attention of multiple Israeli ambassadors after she shared a post in solidarity with Palestinians. Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, took issue with Watson’s decision to share an image from a pro-Palestinian rally, which showed signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Jerusalem.”
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Producers Speak Out on Emma Watson Photo Mistake

When the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered on HBO Max on Saturday, fans got to watch stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other franchise alums share memories from filming the franchise. However, eagle-eyed fans and a Harry Potter star also noticed a couple of editing mistakes, which led the streamer to quickly make some corrections. Following the special’s Jan. 1 premiere, some viewers took to social media to point out that an image of a young Emma Roberts was shown onscreen while Watson reminisced about her childhood. The mistake was confirmed after social media users found the...
Voices: Thank you, Emma Watson – Palestinian rights deserve advocacy and attention

Two days ago, a new post appeared on Emma Watson’s Instagram, an account followed by 64.3 million people. It showed what appears to be a protest in support of the people of Palestine, overlaid with a collage reading “solidarity is a verb”. The caption includes a quote on the true nature of solidarity from intersectional feminist academic Sara Ahmed, and explains that the image is a repost from Bad Activist Collective.Predictably, it didn’t take a minute for Danny Danon, head of global operations for right-wing Israeli party Likud, and former Israeli ambassador to the UN, to accuse Watson of anti-semitism...
Emma Watson Recalls Wanting to Pull Out of ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise Midway Through: I Felt ‘Lonely’ Amid the Fame

Hogwarts without Hermione? Emma Watson opened up about why she almost walked away from the Harry Potter franchise after 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. “You were considering pulling out,” Rupert Grint, who played Watson’s friend and eventual love interest, Ron Weasley, said during a sneak peek of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special via ET Canada. “I’ve never really spoken to you about that.”
Emma Watson was a fan of her rival, Harry Potter | stars

Felton was 14 years old when he was first Harry Potter-The movie came out in 2001, while Watson was only 11 years old. The actress still remembers her first like very well: “Every day I searched for his name in the audience list. If his name was on the list, it was a very exciting day. ” Although the actor was well aware of his secret admirer, nothing happened between the two. “I’ve always had a nice place for her, but I’ve been seeing her as my younger sister more.”
HARRY POTTER Star Emma Watson On Why She Considered Leaving The Franchise In 2007

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts 20th Anniversary Special is now available to stream on HBO Max, and should be a must-watch for any fan of the Wizarding World. The reunion is a joyful celebration of all things Harry Potter, but also gives the main cast members a chance to look back at their time playing these characters, growing up alongside them on and off-screen.
Emma Watson responds to ‘Harry Potter’ reunion mix up with Emma Roberts

Emma Watson is taking a Emma Roberts photo snafu in stride. During the HBO Max special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” a photo of a young Roberts was mistakenly identified as Watson. Watson shared the photo of Roberts on Instagram Wednesday and had a bit of...
Emma Watson called “anti-Semitic” by Israeli politicians over pro-Palestine post

Emma Watson has been accused by Israeli politicians of being anti-Semitic after she shared a post in support of Palestine. The actor posted on Instagram (January 2) a photo of a pro-Palestine protest with the phrase “Solidarity is a verb” written across. In the caption, Watson quoted academic Sara Ahmed on the meaning of solidarity.
Jon Stewart Clarifies His Comments About J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ Being ‘Anti-Semitic’: ‘Get a F–king Grip’

Shutting down drama. Jon Stewart cleared the air after his comments about the potentially anti-Semitic imagery in J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter series made headlines. The former Daily Show host, 59, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 5, in an attempt to further explain his thoughts about the beloved fantasy novels and their author, 56, whose personal opinions have become a hot topic in recent years.
Emma Watson addresses Emma Roberts photo mix-up in Return to Hogwarts: ‘I was not this cute’

Harry Potters fans have been delighted by Emma Watson’s response to the “hilarious” Emma Roberts photo mix-up in the new reunion special. On Saturday (1 January), social media user Vee Delmonico discovered that a childhood picture of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts was shown by mistake during a segment about Watson (who played Hermione Granger).Shortly after Delmonico’s post gathered steam online, HBO Max acknowledged the error and re-released Return to Hogwarts without the misidentified photograph. On Wednesday (5 January), Watson posted the photo of Roberts sitting at a table with Minnie Mouse ears – which had erroneously appeared...
