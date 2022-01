The Tezos price analysis is bearish today. Support for XTZ is present at the $4.30 level. Resistance is present at $4.74. The Tezos price analysis is bearish as the cryptocurrency observed a significant level of devaluation during the last 38 hours. Bears engulfed the market yesterday when the coin value fell from $5.0 and capped at $4.5 yesterday; bears continued ruling the market today as well as a further decrease in price was recorded. The bearish momentum was aggressively strong yesterday and even at the start of today’s trading session, but bullish activity was also observed later today, and bulls have recovered quite a chunk of price value as they continued defining the price function during the last four hours also.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO