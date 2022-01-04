ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dank, ancient and quite fantastic: Scotland’s peat bogs breathe again

By Phoebe Weston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TizQP_0dcAfe6f00
Flanders Moss in Scotland has seen the return of key bog plants such as sphagnum (peat moss) and cottongrass.

Flanders Moss bog is slumped on the flat, farmed landscape of the Carse of Stirling in Scotland like a jelly fungi. It wobbles when you walk on it, and a metal pole goes down eight metres before reaching hard ground. This lowland-raised bog is a dome of peat fed mainly by rainfall and it acts like a single organism – the whole thing has to be looked after for any part to be in really good shape. If it is drained in one area it will affect the water level across the entire bog.

For much of human history peat bogs have been thought of as wastelands. This 860-hectare (2,125-acre) site has been hacked away and drained since the early 1800s to make space for fertile farmland below. It is about 60% of its original size. Bogs scar easily and the drainage ditches made more than 100 years ago are still visible.

It is now recognised that peat bogs are among the greatest stores of carbon and, after decades of restoration, the holes in the peat at Flanders Moss have been patched up. Areas that used to be purple with heather are turning green as key bog plants such as sphagnum (peat moss) and cottongrass come back. The bog rises out of the land like a sponge and “breathes” as changes in the weather and water level cause it to swell and contract.

Researchers in Scotland are tracking “bog breathing” using the latest satellite technology that can detect just a few millimetres of change. This provides an accurate test of how healthy the site is and how much carbon it could be holding. Flanders Moss holds around 3m tonnes of carbon.

Thanks to the restoration work, the water table has risen by as much as 40cm on the site and is now at the surface. As the bog draws in water from the surrounding land it helps manage flood risk. Flanders Moss bog has removed 890 hectares of land from the Forth catchment, reducing flooding downstream.

A healthy bog is a bit like a malfunctioning compost heap. “With a compost heap we keep throwing stuff in and it all rots and breaks down, but with a bog, it doesn’t. It just keeps accumulating and accumulating,” says David Pickett, who manages the site, which is a National Nature Reserve.

The Scottish government-funded Peatland Action project, which started in 2012, is helping revive 25,000 hectares of degraded peatland. In 2020, the Scottish government committed £250m of funding over 10 years to bog restoration in a bid to lock carbon in the land. It is hoped the satellite data can be used to work out which bogs need urgent help and what efforts are working.

“At some point, hopefully, we’ll be able to inform government, but also private investors and other funding bodies, to say ‘well, it’s better to put your money into these sites’,” says Henk Pieter Sterk, who is working on the Peatland Action project at NatureScot. “Here in Scotland, we have the opportunity to protect and restore peatlands … It’s the easiest thing you can do. Restoring peatlands is a no-brainer.”

It takes about a month to process the satellite data for a third of Scotland, which is available through the Copernicus Open Access Hub. The technology is still in development but is likely to be cheaper than ground-based mapping. “The next steps would include looking at an even wider range of peatland types and conditions across Scotland, followed by – hopefully – an assessment of the tool across the UK for the same purpose,” says Sterk.

Despite these restoration efforts, Flanders Moss is still a net emitter of carbon. Scotland’s bogs emit about 10m tonnes of carbon equivalent, which is almost as much as the transport sector. Stopping these emissions and preventing further degradation are the primary objectives of the restoration project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbDAr_0dcAfe6f00
Wildflowers on Flanders Moss. Photograph: NatureScot

Bogs work on a different timeframe than humans. They form slowly, accumulating between 0.5mm to 1mm of peat a year, taking up to 1,000 years to grow one metre. But Pickett’s team has jump-started recovery. “We’ve done most of the big work here,” he says. “Now, it’s a question of waiting. The process of fixing this site will last 100 years, and the benefits of work being done now will only be seen by the next generation.”

It’s easy to see why bogs weren’t popular. They are stores of partly decayed organic matter, which are too acidic and devoid of nutrients to support healthy trees. But this bog is colourful and has a fresh, earthy smell. As well as being a fantastic store of carbon, this ancient, watery land – healthy peat is about 90% water – is also rich in wildlife, including rare lizards, dragonflies and even snakes.

“There isn’t headline sexy stuff like puffins and seals but you go around the boardwalk and it’s a fantastic place,” says Pickett. “I always used to think bogs must have been named on a Friday after a really bad week. We’re trying to change the perception of bogs but it’s a hard sell.”

age of extinction coverage here, and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 5

Related
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peat#Raised Bog#Flood#Uk#Dank#Cottongrass
The Independent

Wanted: Landlord – and monarch – for remote island pub off Cumbria coast

One of England’s most remote pubs is looking for a new landlord – with the successful candidate also being named monarch of the isolated islet it is built on.The Ship Inn sits on tiny Piel Island off the coast of Cumbria.Now Barrow Borough Council, which owns the 300-year-old watering hole, is on the hunt for a new manager.The pros, they say, are many: the stunning scenery, the unique location and, more unusually, the opportunity to be crowned “King of Piel”. Local tradition means whoever takes over the pub also manages the island and is given the mock royal title in...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
natureworldnews.com

6000-Year-Old Tomb in England Reveals World’s Oldest Known Family Tree

By using DNA, experts discovered the corpses of 27 household members in an approximately 6,000-year-old tomb. The tomb was discovered in England, indicating five-generation bloodline direct descendants, through one man and four women. The Discovery of 6000-Year-Old-Tomb. The discoveries imply that polygamous marriages existed in the highest reaches of Neolithic...
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Anglo-Saxon treasure found near Cambridge has boxing hares engraving

An early medieval silver strap end with a boxing hares design has been found by a metal detectorist. The Anglo-Saxon object would probably have been used to weigh down the end of a belt, Cambridgeshire finds liaison officer Helen Fowler said. The 22mm (0.9in) by 15.3mm (0.6in) object was discovered...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014

It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

10 stunning swords and other ancient weapons uncovered in 2021

Archaeologists have made some remarkable finds this year, from barnacle-encrusted Crusader swords at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea to non-returning boomerangs in South Australia. In this countdown, we pick 10 of our favorite sword and weapons discoveries from 2021. Viking sword X-ray In December, archaeologists used X-rays to uncover...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Public warned not to take selfies with seal pups as it could endanger them

Walkers who will be out and about on Britain’s coasts this bank holiday have been urged not to search for seal pups to take selfies with to keep the animals safe.The warning comes after hundreds of seal pups were killed or injured during storms Arwen and Barra, which hit the UK between late November and early December. This period is also pupping season for grey seals.According to Matt Barnes, from the Yorkshire Seal Group, 40 per cent of the area’s young seals were lost during the storms as a number of mothers and pups were separated.He told The Times that...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Potentially explosive shipwreck in River Thames to be broken up

The wreck of a Second World War cargo ship that contains hundreds of tons of explosives will be broken up after decades at the bottom of the Thames.Specialists from the Royal Navy will advise government sub-contractors on safety as they negotiate the SS Richard Montgomery, which has lain broken over a sandbar in the Thames estuary since 1944.She was one of about 2,700 Liberty ships built by America to run supplies for the war effort in Europe.The 7,000-ton cargo vessel ran aground near the Medway approach channel in August 1944 and, though workers were able to salvage about half her...
BBC

Scottish seal pup turns up at pub door near Bristol

An adventurous seal pup made its way from Scotland to the front door of a pub near Bristol. The lone pup made the 300-mile journey and turned up at The Old Lock and Weir in Hanham on Sunday. British Divers Marine Life Rescue Service attended to safely rescue the animal...
ANIMALS
BBC

Digging for Britain: Hull graveyard secrets unveiled

Artefacts and human remains recovered from a major archaeological dig in Hull show the links between the city and the sea, according to a TV programme. Digging for Britain, on BBC Two, examines finds made during the excavation of the city's Trinity burial ground. The 2021 dig, which exhumed thousands...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

104K+
Followers
43K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy