ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Netgear's new Wi-Fi 6E Nighthawk router is $200 cheaper than last years'

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the coming days we’re going to see a lot of cool hardware news drop at CES. Not all of it, like these weird ratio screens, are particularly relevant to gamers. However, this new router from Netgear absolutely has gamers in its sights for the target market. Netgear’s...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
Richmond.com

3 of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market right now

In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi, and it...
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

This Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 mesh router is currently 50% off

Mesh routers are great if you’re trying to ensure your entire home is blanketed by WiFi. It’s also more reliable compared to range extenders which can sometimes be a bit iffy in functionality, but at the same time, mesh routers can be expensive which is why sometimes people might opt for an extender instead.
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Best Mobile Wi-Fi routers 2021: Expert Roundup

The best 4G and 5G mobile data connections are a must-have in today's business world. Not only does it allow you to connect to the Internet and stay connected practically anywhere in the globe, but it also allows you to work more secretly and securely than utilizing a public Wi-Fi hotspot by using your own 4G or 5G data connection.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netgear#Nighthawk#Routers#6e#K Tv#Gbps#Gigabit Lan
techeblog.com

Samsung’s All-New Eco Remote Converts Wi-Fi Router Radio Waves Into Energy to Charge Itself

Samsung’s all-new Eco Remote is designed for those who hate charging or changing batteries, as it remains fully charged at all times, thanks to the ability to draw power from radio waves emitted by Wi-Fi routers. However, should you not have any Wi-Fi routers around, the Eco Remote can still be charged using USB-C. It’s expected to launch some time later this year in black and white colors. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a sweet and simple new deal for new 5G Home Internet customers

With Verizon on the offensive all of a sudden, finally ramping up its high-speed 5G availability while also revamping and improving both those mobile and 5G Home plans to better compete against T-Mobile's aggressively priced unlimited service options, now seems like an ideal time for the "Un-carrier" to further sweeten its deals as well.
TECHNOLOGY
T3.com

Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a fast and affordable Wi-Fi 6 router

Linksys has some new branding for 2022 and a new router in its premium Hydra range. The Hydra Pro 6 is a slightly scaled-back version of the flagship Hydra Pro 6E model released last year. While this new model lacks the 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E channel and features dual rather than...
QUALCOMM
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Android Central

The new Linksys Hydra Pro 6 router delivers Wi-Fi 6 speeds with stability

Linksys launches a new Wi-Fi 6 router with the Linksys Hydra Pro 6. The Hydra Pro 6 has a dual-band AX5400 connection with 160MHz support. It's powered by the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 platform for extra connection stability. Linksys has revealed a new WI-Fi 6 router called the Hydra Pro...
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

Comcast embraces the Wi-Fi 6E future with its latest xFi gateway

The creeping uptake of Wi-Fi 6E continues with the announcement today that Comcast is debuting its very first—and, as far as we can tell, the industry’s first—ISP-provided Wi-Fi 6E modem/router combo. The device, which represents the fourth generation of the company’s xFi Advanced Gateway, will also necessarily...
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

Moved a Wi-Fi router? That could mess with an iPhone’s location

You pull up the location of your iPhone, Mac, or other devices in Find My, and they’re located somewhere other than you expect them to be. Or you’ve shared your location with a friend or family member, and they see you far off from your current position. What’s happening? It might have to do with a relocated Wi-Fi router.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Trending Wi-Fi 6/6E Content on everything RF in 2021

Wi-Fi 6/6E is the latest generation of Wi-Fi that uses 1200 MHz of newly added spectrum from 5.925 to 7.125 GHz to provide higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates than traditional Wi-Fi technology. The new spectrum is right above the existing 5 GHz spectrum (Wi-Fi 6) and allows for denser networks by increasing the number of Wi-Fi channels that can be used. Wi-Fi 6E devices leverage these wider channels and additional capacity to deliver greater network performance and to share the network simultaneously, even in very dense and congested environments.
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

Netgear’s killer NetDuma gaming features head to Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers

Netgear’s partnership with NetDuma has made the gaming experience on routers like the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 or the more recent Wi-Fi 6 XR1000 arguably the best in the industry, thanks in no small part to Duma OS features that aim to reduce lag and ensure stable connections to gaming servers. Users of routers equipped with these features swear by them, and having used it myself and compared it directly to other routers, I can understand why: DumaOS puts gaming front and center in a way no other router manufacturer has managed, ensuring the experience remains intuitive without being insulting to those who know their way around a piece of wireless networking hardware. Now key DumaOS gaming and privacy features are making their way to the Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system, in the form of Orbi Game Booster, as announced ahead of CES 2022.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Google announces new Android features to make phones and computers work better together

Google has announced new features for Android devices, focusing on greater integration between Android phones and laptop devices – both those made by Google and Windows PCs.“Your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when”, Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of multi-device experiences, writes. To that end, Bluetooth-enabled headphones will be able to automatically switch to whatever devices the user is listening to. This update will be coming over the next few months.“If you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and...
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

ASUS Announces World’s First Quad-Band Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router, the ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000

ASUS has a habit of using an ‘over the top’ design for its products and its ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 is no different because when you flip it over, it looks like a miniature version of an ‘arachnotron’. The Taiwanese manufacturer claims that this is the world’s first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router, though the statement is partially true, as you will soon find out.
ELECTRONICS
Beta News

Linksys launches Hydra Pro 6 (MR5500) Dual-Band AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) used to be the future of wireless connectivity, but nowadays, it is the present. Yes, with more and more devices having Wi-Fi 6, now is the time to buy such a router if you haven't already. Look, with many of us spending more time at home nowadays -- including for work -- we all deserve to have a high-quality router, right?
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Comcast customers get a new WiFi 6E router for speedier browsing

Comcast has announced the xFi Advanced Gateway router. Comcast's new router includes support for WiFi 6E for speedy data transfer. The new router costs $14 per month, the same as the outgoing model. Internet service provider (ISP) Comcast has announced that customers can now enjoy a new router, dubbed the...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

TP-Link reveals Wi-Fi 6E routers and smart home tech

TP-Link unveiled a range of products including routers, mesh Wi-Fi, and smart home devices. Archer AXE200 Omni is the first-ever Wi-Fi 6E router with mechanically rotating smart antennas. TP-Link's Tapo smart home line, including home security cameras, is being introduced to US markets. Network hardware specialist TP-Link announced its latest...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

This New TP-Link WiFi 6E Router Has Self-Adjusting Antennas

While many may think that moving the antennas on your router don’t do anything, this new router from TP-Link proves that they do. The new TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni is a WiFi 6E router that has motorized self-adjusting antennas. Essentially, these will rotate and adjust automatically throughout the day based on device location and WiFi usage. This is so that it can ensure the strongest connection possible.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy