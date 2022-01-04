ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AT&T and Verizon agree to two-week delay in rollout of new 5G service due to airlines' safety concerns

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T and Verizon agreed Monday night to postpone their deployment of 5G wireless service over concerns that it may interfere with flight safety equipment, the companies said. AT&T confirmed the deal in a statement, noting that at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, "we have voluntarily agreed to one additional...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. flights still face risks from new 5G service -FAA

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued fresh warnings that new 5G wireless service could still disrupt flights, saying there were "big differences" between U.S. aviation protections and those used in France. Late Thursday, the FAA launched a dedicated webpage on 5G and...
FRANCE
KTLA

AT&T, Verizon delay new 5G service after Buttigieg request

AT&T and Verizon said Monday they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes. The announcement reversed the companies’ decision just a day earlier to reject any postponement in new […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WebProNews

Verizon and AT&T Agree to New 5G Delay, President Biden Weighs In

Verizon and AT&T have backed down from their previous stance, agreeing to a new two-week delay for their C-band 5G rollout. As we have previously written about extensively, Verizon and AT&T have been at odds with the airline industry over their C-band 5G. The airline industry and the FAA are concerned about possible interference with aircraft altimeters, but the two carriers are eager to use spectrum they spent $68 billion to acquire.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Aviation Safety#U S Airlines#Transportation#European
CBS Boston

Wireless Companies Agree To Delay 5G Service Activation Near Airports

(CBS) — Wireless companies AT&T and Verizon have both agreed to postpone activating 5G service near airports until January 19. The rollout was supposed to start Wednesday, but there are concerns it would interfere with altitude-measuring devices on planes, causing disruptions to travelers nationwide. Flights at Boston’s Logan Airport could have been impacted. AT&T said that at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services.” It’s not the first time there’s been a delay – the new technology was originally scheduled to roll out on December 5. “Nobody has signed anything yet, but at this moment we will be holding in abeyance for this two weeks period as people are working frantically to come to an agreement,” an airline industry official told CBS News. Federal officials are expected to finalize restrictions for 5G infrastructure over the next two weeks. “We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment,” the FAA said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

FAA will create exclusion zones for 5G cell towers around 50 airports to prevent signals from interfering with altitude instruments after AT&T and Verizon agreed to two-week rollout delay

After AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two week delay in rolling out new 5G services, the Federal Aviation Administration is working on a plan to create exclusion zones for the powerful cell towers near up to 50 major US airports. At issue is the 3.7 to 3.98 GHz frequency,...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Verizon, AT&T agree to FAA's request for a two-week delay on 5G expansion plans

Verizon and AT&T have agreed to delay the launch of their upgraded 5G networks for two weeks, bowing to pressure from the Federal Aviation Administration, the airline companies and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The two nationwide carriers were expected to kick off the upgrade of their 5G networks with so-called...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
FAA
Phone Arena

T-Mobile, Verizon shut down controversial promotion that promised a $200 rebate for iPad buyers

Back in November, we told you that some T-Mobile and Verizon customers (including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) had taken advantage of a deal offered by Verizon and T-Mobile that was designed to send Apple Watch Series 7 buyers a $100 rebate if they followed certain conditions of the deal. Gurman sent out a tweet that read, ""The carrier is wrongly denying the rebate advertised on Apple's website, with phone support saying the promotion doesn't exist. Would hold off on buying for this deal unless it works for others."
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

AT&T and Verizon AGREE to delay rollout of 5G by two weeks a day after rejecting White House request to postpone the scheme over fears wireless technology could interfere with aviation

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the planned rollout of 5G by two weeks, a day after initially rejecting a request from the White House to postpone the scheme over fears the wireless technology could cause widespread disruption to air travel. The carriers had faced pressure from the White...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Why 5G has airlines so spooked

Travel has already been severely impacted by COVID-19, but air carriers are also worried about an issue with 5G. Photo by Martin Jørgensen on UnsplashWhat to know about the expansion of next-gen wireless networks and why the FAA and air carriers are concerned about it.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Lawyer shares hacks travellers can learn from reading ‘fine print’ of airline policies

A lawyer has become a trending source of useful travel information after dedicating her TikTok account to the hacks that can be learned from reading the fine print.Erika Kullberg, who goes by the username @erikakullberg on TikTok, where she has more than 7m followers, frequently uses the platform to share tips and tricks for everything from an “instant Nike discount” to saving $400 at Apple. However, she has become an internet sensation with her recent travel-focused videos, in which she has shared some of the ways people can be compensated by airlines when things go wrong.In one video posted in October,...
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

CBS News

343K+
Followers
43K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy