AT&T and Verizon agree to two-week delay in rollout of new 5G service due to airlines' safety concerns

(CBS) — Wireless companies AT&T and Verizon have both agreed to postpone activating 5G service near airports until January 19. The rollout was supposed to start Wednesday, but there are concerns it would interfere with altitude-measuring devices on planes, causing disruptions to travelers nationwide. Flights at Boston’s Logan Airport could have been impacted. AT&T said that at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services.” It’s not the first time there’s been a delay – the new technology was originally scheduled to roll out on December 5. “Nobody has signed anything yet, but at this moment we will be holding in abeyance for this two weeks period as people are working frantically to come to an agreement,” an airline industry official told CBS News. Federal officials are expected to finalize restrictions for 5G infrastructure over the next two weeks. “We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment,” the FAA said in a statement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO