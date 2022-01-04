ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Omicron Becomes Omigone

marketpulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou would be hard pushed to find a reason not to be in a jubilant mood as an investor as financial markets dished out the happy new year’s overnight, the first trading day of the year. I spent it on a series of almost empty flights on the trek to managed...

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil market getting tighter, Gold battered as yields rally, Bitcoin in danger

A tight oil market just got hit with supply disruptions and geopolitical risks, which means oil prices are headed higher. Oil prices were boosted after growing unrest in Kazakhstan posed a risk to their 1.6 million barrels per day of production. Insurgents were responsible at the beginning of the year for sending Libyan production to the lowest levels in more than a year.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

The US dollar holds steady

Majors in holding pattern as US nonfarm payrolls looms. The US dollar contented itself with range-trading once again overnight, the index closing almost unchanged once again at 96.24, before slipping to 96.22 in a moribund Asian session. EUR/USD is steady at 1.1300, GBP/USD 1.3545, and USD/JPY at 115.85 in Asia today, barely changed from the New York close and with USD/JPY ignoring “watching FX closely” noise from the Japanese Ministry of Finance. Slightly firmer yields continue to limit the US dollar downside versus the major currencies, which appear to be in a holding pattern into the Non-Farm Payrolls. I await a dollar index break of either 95.50 or 96.50 for the next directional signal.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Asian equities rise with US futures

Equities traded sideways overnight as US data balanced itself out and with bulls nervously on the sidelines after the rout of the past few days, and ahead of tonight’s US Non-Farm Payrolls. However, the buy-the-dip couldn’t contain its addiction anymore, especially with the news tickers remaining quiet. Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished just 0.10% lower, with the Dow Jones easing by 0.47%. Asia has seen futures on all three rise strongly initially, before easing back slightly. Nasdaq futures are 0.55% higher, with S&P 500 0.25% higher, and the Dow futures 0.15% higher.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Treasury Department#Covid
marketpulse.com

Yen hovers just below 116

All eyes are on US nonfarm payrolls, perhaps the monthly highlight on the economic calendar. An interesting prelude to nonfarm payrolls was the ADP employment report on Wednesday. ADP is not a reliable indicator for the NFP, but it always garners a fair degree of attention, coming just before the nonfarm payrolls release.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil rises on supply disruptions, gold slides

As mentioned yesterday, oil’s price action is bullish, as it shrugged off a series of seemingly bearish news inputs over the last 48 hours. That news swung the other way overnight, with domestic protests disrupting local production, and with the arrival of Russian paratroopers to restore order. Libya is also struggling to maintain production due to maintenance issues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
HSBC
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
marketpulse.com

Equities push higher as interest rate concerns resurface

Another positive session in Europe on Wednesday, as investors take the wobble in US tech a day earlier in their stride. Investors eventually got their Santa rally and it seems that optimism has carried through into the new year. Evidence that omicron is not as severe as previous strains, despite spreading far faster, is offering hope that restrictions will be short-lived and the economic damage minimal.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Euro recaptures 1.13, German PMI declines

The euro started the New Year with sharp losses, but the currency has rebounded on Wednesday, posting gains of 0.44% and punching above the 1.13 level. Germany’s service sector showed contraction in December, falling below the 50-level for the first time in eight months. The PMI fell from 52.7 to 48.7 points. The German recovery stalled in December, as the country was hit by a fourth wave of Covid and tighter health restrictions dampened business activity, especially exports. The silver lining is that despite the current difficult conditions, German service providers remain optimistic that business conditions will rebound during the year. The German PMI was significantly lower than the all-eurozone PMI, which came in at 53.1 points.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar extends losses

The Canadian dollar has extended its losses on Thursday as USD/CAD briefly punched above the 1.28 line earlier today. It has been a rough start to 2022 for the Canadian dollar, which has fallen over 1.0% against its US counterpart. Canada’s Building Permits for November were much stronger than expected....
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Asia follows Wall Street south

Wall Street had a torrid session as a hawk FOMC minutes highlighted the amount of post-omicron speculative longs positions that were out there. Technology came in for particular attention, the Nasdaq suffering its biggest one-day drop in nearly a year. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.94% lower, with the Nasdaq in full retreat, falling by 3.34%. By comparison, the value-centric Dow Jones fell by only 1.05%. US yields ground higher once again overnight, pressuring highly valued technology stocks. In Asia, the story is repeating in the futures market. Nasdaq futures are 0.70% lower, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.40%, and the Dow Jones futures are 0.25% lower.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold trading sideways

Oil prices were almost unchanged overnight, despite a massive 10 million barrel increase in US Gasoline Inventories, distillates rising by 4.4 million barrels and Crude Inventories falling only 2.5 million barrels, with Cushing Stocks climbing by about the same. That should all have been bad news for oil prices, implying that omicron is weighing on mobility and consumption. Even more especially, as US yields rose and the US dollar reclaimed intra-day losses. Instead, oil prices hardly budged and this, despite higher OPEC+ production, suggests that oil demand remains very robust indeed.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies after OPEC+ agrees on more production, Gold rebounds, Bitcoin steady

Crude prices are rising again as OPEC+ grows more confident that the global crude demand outlook will only take a limited hit from the omicron variant. The plan to gradually return production can move forward as OPEC+ anticipates a tighter market in the first quarter. When you factor in that many countries are struggling to hit their quotas, even Russia, the oil market should expect this lack of capacity will keep prices heading higher throughout the year.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

CAD climbs on soft US data, risk-on mood

The Canadian dollar continues to show strong movement early in the New Year. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2674, down 0.56% on the day. The first tier-1 events in 2022 out of the US disappointed, missing their estimates. The ISM Manufacturing PMI for December slowed to 58.7, missing the consensus of 60.0 and below the November reading of 61.1 points. The PMI showed a 19th consecutive month of expansion, so there’s no arguing that the manufacturing sector is not performing well.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

A mixed US dollar performance

The US dollar had a mixed night, rising versus the major currencies and the Asian currency grouping, as firm US bond yields sparked yield differential nerves. Conversely, the same post-omicron sentiment propelling stock markets and bond yields higher had a positive effect on the usual sentiment barometers. Sterling and the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars all having a good night.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Asia follows New York’s value versus growth

Overnight, Wall Street went looking for the winners in an inflationary environment and as a result, loaded up on the Dow Jones at the expense of the Nasdaq, mostly on the premise the Fed inflation hunting will resume as the global recovery bids omicron goodbye. The S&P 500 was almost unchanged at -0.06%, but the Nasdaq tumbled by 1.33%, while the Dow Jones added 0.58%. In Asia, all three indexes have retreated, down around 0.25%. A fire at the world’s most critical semiconductor machine manufacturer, Dutch company ASML, could be weighing on sentiment.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy