Seattle-based international shipping startup FlavorCloud has hired Mike Sanchez as the company's first chief revenue officer. Sanchez previously spent about two years in the same position at Bold Commerce, an e-commerce technology company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In addition to the announcement of Sanchez's hire, the company said it plans to double its headcount by the end of next year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO